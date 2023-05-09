tsbie.cgg.gov.in Down? Check TS Inter Results 2023 at Jagran Josh

Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year board results have been announced by the board officials. Candidates facing difficulty in logging in to the result link through the website can visit the link given here to check the board results.

The board officials announced the results in an official press conference. Candidates however facing difficulty in logging in through the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in can click on the link provided below to check the board results.

Telangana Inter exams for 1st and 2nd-year students were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. In order to check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link available on the official website. Candidates can check their results through the official links tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

This year over 8 lakh students are said to have appeared for the TS Inter examinations. Considering the large number of students who have appeared for the exams, Jagran Josh will be providing students with the TS Inter result 2023.

How to check TS Inter 2nd Year VOC Result 2023

Manabadi Telangana Inter results will be announced today for 1st and 2nd year regular and vocational stream students. To check the TS Inter 2nd Year VOC Result 2023 students are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link given on the website.

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM

Telangana Inter Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

A direct link for students to check the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on this page. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the below-given website and enter the inter-hall ticket number in the result link. The link for students to check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year result is given below.

telangana12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check TS Inter Result 2023

Telangana board inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced on the official website today. Apart from the website students can also check the board result by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the TS inter 1st/2nd-year result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the inter-hall ticket number in the result link on the homepage

Step 4: Download the inter board results for further reference

