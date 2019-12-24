25 December 2019: Christmas Gifts for Women - 11 Stunning Options

Choosing Christmas gifts for women can get quite tricky. Whether buying them for your friend, wife, sister or any other relative, what they actually want as a gift is a big question. You need to pick up something which the ladies will absolutely love and will put to use. The best part is you get plenty of options and they are all in your budget as well.

So for the men who are still scratching their head while picking a gift, we are here with some wonderful options. Check below for 11 Christmas gifts which are specifically for ladies and will make them absolutely happy.

It is a universal fact that women love jewellery. Pick something which will give them the place to keep it safe. This elegantly designed wooden box for jewellery will make a beautiful gift which is sure to be loved. Available at just Rs. 384, this jewellery box must be on your shopping list.

This gift, in particular, will be loved by your friend who is creative and stylish. If she loves experimenting with her looks, then this is the gift to pick. Choose this nail art pack in different styles and designs. Appreciate the artistic side by picking this pack which is available at just Rs. 599 on Amazon.

If your wife loves to write or sister is fond of poetry, then you must check this leather diary which is also a notebook. It can also be locked and gives a vintage look. Often chosen as a perfect gift, the leather diary is something which you can pick if it matches the taste of the person. You can buy it easily on Amazon at just Rs. 489.

The assorted gift set for women will also make a wonderful Christmas gift. The natural bath set includes items which the ladies will absolutely love. From face scrub to shampoo to bath soap, gift this to show that you care. The elegantly packed gift set can be bought on Amazon at just Rs. 520.

Celebrate the jewellery love of women by gifting this set which includes pendant, bracelet and earrings. The high-quality white gold plated set is an elegant piece. They will love to wear them on special occasions and it will go perfectly well on dresses and other attires as well. Don’t miss buying this set at Rs. 375 only on the Amazon website.

This aroma diffuser is available in round shape ethnic design. It will add as amazing home decor. Ladies love something which is elegant and can be put to use. This piece can be kept as a decorative item. Buy this piece easily on Amazon at a price of just Rs. 380.

7. Help in arranging their make up by gifting this Cosmetic organiser

Choose this time to gift something unusual and which they will least expect. This makeup or cosmetic organiser is the sure way to make your female friends happy. Women love makeup and often lacks the place the keeping it properly. With drawer and compartment design, gifting this will surely delight them. This arranger is available on Amazon at Rs. 125.

Caring for someone is another way of showing your love. The toe separator will make an unusual but no doubt a thoughtful gift. It relaxes the feet and gives the required rest to your toes. The best part is it can be used easily by both men and women. So don’t miss buying this toe separator at just Rs. 319 on Amazon.

The battery-operated head massager is not a conventional gift but is surely a usable piece. The brush is easily used and work well on the long hair of women. Give the pleasure of neck massage to your mother or wife on this Christmas. Make sure that they celebrate the holiday season stress-free with this massager which is available at just Rs. 128 on Amazon.

Don’t let your female friend forget your choice of gift through these cupcake magnets. Add this to the variety of magnets which is already on the fridge. Help them celebrate the spirit of Christmas by picking the set of cupcake magnets. Pick this set of cupcake magnet set at just Rs. 199 on Amazon.

This Christmas gift them this clutch style wallet which they will love to use. Ladies love to own wallets in all forms of colours and designs. Without even a single doubt, this gift will be loved and be put to a day to day use. The tribal designed wallet has a premium quality leather inside and is available on Amazon at just Rs. 355.