CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Check Odisha HSC Plus Two Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Other Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The board is expected to release the class 12th Commerce toppers list and pass the percentage. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result details here.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) might release the class 12th toppers list along with the Odisha 12th result. The board officials will also release the pass percentage and other result statistics. Students can download their 12th result marksheet online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha plus 2 result Commerce stream was recorded at 94.96%.

This year, CHSE Odisha's 12th result, a total of 358 students have secured above 90%. Meanwhile, 256 students have been placed in the compartment category. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams appeared for the examinations at different centres. It is expected that CHSE Plus Two Arts results will be announced by June 8, 2023. However, the official confirmation from the board officials is still awaited. The annual Plus II exam was conducted across Odisha from March 1, 2023.

Odisha CHSE Commerce, Science Result 2023: District-wise Pass Percentage Statistics

For Commerce Stream

Nayagarh records the highest passing percentage of 93.9% and Boudh gets the lowest passing percentage of 55.55%.

For Science Stream

Nayagarh records the highest passing percentage of 96.41% and Gajapati gets the lowest passing percentage of 61.55%.

Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2023 Overall Pass percentage 84.93% 81.12% Girls pass percentage 85.67% 83.87% Boys pass percentage 84.28% 79.52%

Odisha HSE Result 2023 Commerce: 81.12% pass; girls ahead of boys

In Odisha Class 12 commerce exams 2023, a total of 24,082 appeared for exams, the pass percentage this year is recorded at 81.12% with girls recording 83.87% and boys recording 79.52%.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board Plus 2 Result

The Odisha Board also releases the names of toppers along with the announcement of the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.

Odisha CHSE Commerce Grading System 2023

Candidates can check the Odisha board CHSE grading system for the Commerce stream in the table mentioned below:

Marks Range Grade Point Grade 91-100 10 A1 81-90 9 A2 71-80 8 B1 61-70 7 B2 51-60 6 C1 41-50 5 C2 33-40 4 D 21-32 C E1 00-20 C E2

odisha result.nic.in 2022: Previous year Commerce Result

Candidates can check the past year’s result statistics of the Odisha board Plus 2 Commerce stream in the table below:

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass% Girls’ pass% Boys’ pass% 2021 - 94.96 - - 2020 Around 3 lakh 74.95 - - 2019 Around 3,50,000 70.26% 74.52% 67.91% 2018 3,65,000 Commerce-74.9 Commerce-74.48 Commerce-73.11 2017 3,80,707 81.11 82.36 80.29 2016 3,73,000 92.63 - - 2015 3,56,418 76.75 81.53 72.36

