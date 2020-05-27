CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020: 23 Vacancies Notified @cimfr.nic.in

CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020: CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 July 2020.

Advertisement No.:-CIMFR-02/2020

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 26 May 2020

Last date for submission of application: 25 July 2020

CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant- 23 Posts

CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Geology- B.Sc. with Geology as one of the subjects from a recognized University with one year of experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/Organisation.

Chemistry- B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University with one year of experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/Organisation.

Zoology - B.Sc. with Zoology as one of the subjects from a recognized University with one year of experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/Organisation.

Mining Engineering - Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognised University.

Mechanical Engineering - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised University.

Chemical Engineering, Electrical - Diploma in the respective field of Engineering from a recognised University.

Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs. 35, 400 Per Month

Selection Process for Technical Assistant Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Skill Test.

How to apply for CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, Barwa Road, Dhanbad – 826001 (JHARKHAND) on or before 25 Jul 2020.

CIMFR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Fee