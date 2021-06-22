CIPET Recruitment 2021 for Technical & Non-Technical Posts, Apply @cipet.gov.in

CIPET Recruitment 2021 Notification released at cipet.gov.in for Technical & Non Technical Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CIPET Recruitment 2021: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical & Non-Technical. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

CIPET Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chief Manager - 6 Posts

Manager - 2 Posts

CIPET Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Technical/Associate Professor) - M.E./M.Tech in Mech/Chem/Polymer Technology with minimum 11 years Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/Plastics or Ph.D in Engineering or Science or Technology with minimum 9 years Post-Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/Plastics.

Chief Manager (Personnel & Administration): Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration / PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level.

Chief Manager (Finance & Accounts): B.Com with Full time First class MBA (Finance) / Full time First class Master of Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 15 years relevant Post Qualification experience OR any degree with Professional Qualification CA/ICWA with minimum 12 years relevant post-qualification experience.

Manager (Personnel & Administration): Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration/ PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level.

CIPET Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Chief Manager - upto 50 years

Manager (Personnel & Administration) - 45 years

CIPET Recruitment 2021 Salary

Chief Manager - VII CPC Pay Matrix Level 13 (Basic Pay: Rs.123100/- p.m.) with applicable allowances.

Manager - VII CPC Pay Matrix Level 12 (Basic Pay: Rs.78800/- p.m.) with applicable allowances.

Download CIPET Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CIPET Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Sr. Officer (Admin./HR), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032 latest by 30 July 2021 by Registered/Speed Post.