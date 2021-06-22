CIPET Recruitment 2021 for Technical & Non-Technical Posts, Apply @cipet.gov.in

CIPET Recruitment 2021: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical & Non-Technical. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021
CIPET Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Chief Manager - 6 Posts
- Manager - 2 Posts
CIPET Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Manager (Technical/Associate Professor) - M.E./M.Tech in Mech/Chem/Polymer Technology with minimum 11 years Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/Plastics or Ph.D in Engineering or Science or Technology with minimum 9 years Post-Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/Plastics.
- Chief Manager (Personnel & Administration): Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration / PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level.
- Chief Manager (Finance & Accounts): B.Com with Full time First class MBA (Finance) / Full time First class Master of Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 15 years relevant Post Qualification experience OR any degree with Professional Qualification CA/ICWA with minimum 12 years relevant post-qualification experience.
- Manager (Personnel & Administration): Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration/ PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level.
CIPET Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Chief Manager - upto 50 years
- Manager (Personnel & Administration) - 45 years
CIPET Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Chief Manager - VII CPC Pay Matrix Level 13 (Basic Pay: Rs.123100/- p.m.) with applicable allowances.
- Manager - VII CPC Pay Matrix Level 12 (Basic Pay: Rs.78800/- p.m.) with applicable allowances.
Download CIPET Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CIPET Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Sr. Officer (Admin./HR), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032 latest by 30 July 2021 by Registered/Speed Post.