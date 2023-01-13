CISF Driver Recruitment 2023: 451 Vacancies to be Filled, Notification Expected Soon

CISF Driver Recruitment 2023: Central Industrial Security Force will hire 451 Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator. Candidates can check the details here.

CISF Driver Recruitment 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is soon going to recruit candidates for the post of Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator. CISF will fill up a total of 451 vacancies for the said posts. The candidates can get this opportunity by applying online on the official website of the CISF.

Applications must be submitted through online mode at the official website of CISF i.e. www.cisfrectt.in. No other mode of submission of the application is allowed.

Candidates who would successfully submit their application will be called to appear Physical Standards Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Final selection will be made on the basis of merit in the written examination. The candidates can check the details regarding CISF Driver Notification PDF is given below;

CISF Driver Overview

Recruitment Authority Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Post Name Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator Vacancies 451 Mode of Application Online

CISF Driver 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification for CISF Driver :

The candidate should be 10th passed.

Experience:

03 years experience of driving Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle or Light Motor Vehicles and Motor Cycle.

CISF Driver Age Limit:

21 to 27 years

CISF Driver Salary:

Pay Level-3 in pay Matrix (Rs.21,700-69,100/-)

CISF Driver Selection Criteria

The recruitment process will consist of:

Physical Standards Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Documentation, Trade Test Written Examination under OMRBased/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Medical Examination

How to Apply for CISF Driver Recruitment 2022