CISF Driver Recruitment 2023: 451 Vacancies to be Filled, Notification Expected Soon

CISF Driver Recruitment 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is soon going to recruit candidates for the post of Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator. CISF will fill up a total of 451 vacancies for the said posts. The candidates can get this opportunity by applying online on the official website of the CISF.
Applications must be submitted through online mode at the official website of CISF i.e. www.cisfrectt.in. No other mode of submission of the application is allowed.
Candidates who would successfully submit their application will be called to appear Physical Standards Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Final selection will be made on the basis of merit in the written examination. The candidates can check the details regarding CISF Driver Notification PDF is given below;
CISF Driver Overview
|Recruitment Authority
|Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|Post Name
|Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator
|Vacancies
|451
|Mode of Application
|Online
CISF Driver 2023 Eligibility
Educational Qualification for CISF Driver :
The candidate should be 10th passed.
Experience:
03 years experience of driving Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle or Light Motor Vehicles and Motor Cycle.
CISF Driver Age Limit:
21 to 27 years
CISF Driver Salary:
Pay Level-3 in pay Matrix (Rs.21,700-69,100/-)
CISF Driver Selection Criteria
The recruitment process will consist of:
- Physical Standards Test (PST)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Documentation, Trade Test
- Written Examination under OMRBased/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for CISF Driver Recruitment 2022
- Go to the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in
- The home page will be displayed. Click on “Login” button. 3. New page will be displayed. Click on “NEW REGISTRATION” button.
- Register for the posts
- Login to the CISF Recruitment website i.e https://cisfrectt.in and click the “APPLY PART” tab.
- A new page will be displayed and fill in the essential details such as ‘Registration Id, ‘Password’,‘Captcha’ and click “SUBMIT” button.
- Registered candidates may log in to online system through their provisional ‘Registration Id and password” received by the candidate at the time of registration in CISF Recruitment website i.e. https://cisfrectt.in
- A new page will be displayed and the click the button of “CONSTABLE/DRIVER & DCPO - 2022”.
- Fill details
- Once the application form is completely filled in, read the declaration carefully and click on the “SUBMIT”button if you accept the same which will save all the data/details filled in by him.
- Upload your photograph and signature
- Pay application fee
- After the payment, take a print out of their filled application form and retain the same with them.