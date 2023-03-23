CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Get Here Direct Download Link for PET/PST Documentation and Trade Test.

CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 Out: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the Admit card for the PET/PST/Documentation and Trade Test for the post of Constable/Tradesman for Recruitment Exam of 2022. Get here Direct Link to Download Admit Card.

CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 Released: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the Admit card/Hall Ticket for the PET/PST/Documentation and Trade Test for the post of Constable/Tradesman for Recruitment Exam of 2022. Candidates can download the CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card from the official website of CISF at - https://cisfrectt.in/. This year there are a total of 787 Vacancies of Constable/Tradesman in the CISF.

CISF Constable Admit Card 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation Central Industrial Security Force No. of Vacancies 787 Name of Posts Constable/Tradesman Name Of Exam PET/PST/DV/Trade Test Category Admit Card Status Out Official website https://cisfrectt.in

Steps to Download the CISF Constable Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Industrial Security Force at - https://www.cisfrectt.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Login For Constable/Tradesman

Step 3: Enter ‘Registration No.’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your CISF admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download CISF Head Constable admit card for future reference

Download Link for CISF Admit Card 2023

Candidates who applied for Constable/Tradesman Post in the recruitment drive shall have to download the admit card from the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in/ The CISF Constable Tradesman PET/PST/DV/Trade Test will be conducted from 5 April 2023 for which the admit card is released. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the Direct Link given below.

Direct Link to Download the CISF Admit Card 2023

Details Mentioned on CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2023

The CISF Constable/Tradesman Admit Card contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card. After the candidates clear the PET/PST/DV/Trade Test a medical exam shall be conducted. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. Candidates are also advised to check for all documents, photocopies of documents before appearing for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test and Document Verification.