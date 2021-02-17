CISF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2021 on 27 Feb: Download Constable/TM Written Exam Notice @cisf.gov.in

CISF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2021: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released an important notice regarding the stage 2 exam (Written Exam)for the post of Constable (Tradesman)-2019 on its website - cisf.gov.in. As per the notice, CISF Tradesman Exam will be held on 21 March 2021. Also. CISF Tradesman Admit Card will be uploaded on CISF website i.e. cisfrectt.in on 27 February 2021. The candidates shall be informed regarding the release of CISF Constable TM Admit Card on their registered email ID and number.

Candidates can download CISF Constable Admit Card, once released, from the official website. According to the notice, a total of 19196 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the written exam in various zones across India as follow:

North Zone ARC - 4427 NCR Zone ARC - 2940 Western Zone ARC - 1486 Central Zone ARC - 1051 Eastern Zone ARC - 2792 Southern Zone ARC - 4199 South East Zone ARC - 1871 NEZ ARC - 420

After the release of CISF Admit Cards, a list of candidates may be uploaded on CISF website.

The written exam will be conducted in 37 schools or colleges across the country.

CISF Tradesman Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 objective type questions on General Awareness / General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Ability to observe and distinguish patterns and to test the basic knowledge of the candidate in Hindi/English to be answered on OMR Sheet. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test

The questions will be set bilingual in English/Hindi.

CISF Constable PET/PST/Documentation & Trade Test was conducted held from 03 January 2020.The recruitment is being to fill up 914 CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) vacancies in the trade of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician in the Level 3 of pay matrix 21,700 to 69,100/-.

CISF Constable Tradesman Exam and Admit Card Notice Download