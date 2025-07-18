Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Work Experience Details

CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the CMAT 2026 exam. Check the detailed CMAT 2026 Eligibility criteria and other details on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 15:55 IST
CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

CMAT Eligibility 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases eligibility conditions for the CMAT 2026 exam in their information bulletin. All the aspirants must carefully read the notification PDF to determine whether they can apply for this entrance test. They must provide only valid information about their identity, age, qualification, and other details in the application form. Any mismatch found at any selection stage will lead to rejection of their candidature. The CMAT 2026 notification will be released shortly. Till then, candidates can check the CMAT eligibility 2026 based on the previous year's notification on this page.

CMAT Eligibility 2026

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) every year. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted for students seeking admission to management programmes. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. Candidates must satisfy all the aspects of the CMAT eligibility, including qualification, age, nationality, etc, specified by the exam authorities. To be eligible, they must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Besides, the candidate must be an Indian national when applying, and there is no age limit to participate in the exam. In this article, we have shared detailed CMAT eligibility and selection process 2026 for the reference of the candidates.

CMAT Age Limit 2026

There are no age restrictions for candidates appearing in the CMAT exam. It means that they can participate in this entrance exam till they fulfil the prescribed educational qualification and other CMAT eligibility conditions.

CMAT Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification is an important parameter of the CMAT Eligibility. Aspirants must hold a certain qualification from any recognised Institute/University to be eligible for this entrance test. Failing to satisfy the prescribed qualification may lead to rejection of their applications. Check the detailed CMAT educational qualification shared below:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised University.

  • Those appearing for the final year of a Bachelor’s Degree, whose results will be announced before the commencement of admission, can also apply.

CMAT Eligibility 2026: Nationality

The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the CMAT 2026 exam.

CMAT Eligibility 2026: Reservations

The CMAT exam itself does not follow any reservation policy. While the institutes run by the Central Government adhere to the reservation policy during admission. As per the previous year's notification, the category-wise reservation criteria are as follows:

Category

Reservation

Scheduled Castes (SC)

15%

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

7.5%

Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates

27%

General Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS)

10%

Persons with Disability/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwD)

5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC- NCL, SC and ST category

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News