CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Work Experience Details

CMAT Eligibility 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases eligibility conditions for the CMAT 2026 exam in their information bulletin. All the aspirants must carefully read the notification PDF to determine whether they can apply for this entrance test. They must provide only valid information about their identity, age, qualification, and other details in the application form. Any mismatch found at any selection stage will lead to rejection of their candidature. The CMAT 2026 notification will be released shortly. Till then, candidates can check the CMAT eligibility 2026 based on the previous year's notification on this page.
CMAT Eligibility 2026
The National Testing Agency conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) every year. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted for students seeking admission to management programmes. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. Candidates must satisfy all the aspects of the CMAT eligibility, including qualification, age, nationality, etc, specified by the exam authorities. To be eligible, they must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Besides, the candidate must be an Indian national when applying, and there is no age limit to participate in the exam. In this article, we have shared detailed CMAT eligibility and selection process 2026 for the reference of the candidates.
CMAT Age Limit 2026
There are no age restrictions for candidates appearing in the CMAT exam. It means that they can participate in this entrance exam till they fulfil the prescribed educational qualification and other CMAT eligibility conditions.
CMAT Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is an important parameter of the CMAT Eligibility. Aspirants must hold a certain qualification from any recognised Institute/University to be eligible for this entrance test. Failing to satisfy the prescribed qualification may lead to rejection of their applications. Check the detailed CMAT educational qualification shared below:
-
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised University.
-
Those appearing for the final year of a Bachelor’s Degree, whose results will be announced before the commencement of admission, can also apply.
CMAT Eligibility 2026: Nationality
The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the CMAT 2026 exam.
CMAT Eligibility 2026: Reservations
The CMAT exam itself does not follow any reservation policy. While the institutes run by the Central Government adhere to the reservation policy during admission. As per the previous year's notification, the category-wise reservation criteria are as follows:
|
Category
|
Reservation
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
15%
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
7.5%
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates
|
27%
|
General Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS)
|
10%
|
Persons with Disability/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwD)
|
5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC- NCL, SC and ST category
