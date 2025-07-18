CMAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Work Experience Details

CMAT Eligibility 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases eligibility conditions for the CMAT 2026 exam in their information bulletin. All the aspirants must carefully read the notification PDF to determine whether they can apply for this entrance test. They must provide only valid information about their identity, age, qualification, and other details in the application form. Any mismatch found at any selection stage will lead to rejection of their candidature. The CMAT 2026 notification will be released shortly. Till then, candidates can check the CMAT eligibility 2026 based on the previous year's notification on this page.

CMAT Eligibility 2026

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) every year. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted for students seeking admission to management programmes. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. Candidates must satisfy all the aspects of the CMAT eligibility, including qualification, age, nationality, etc, specified by the exam authorities. To be eligible, they must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Besides, the candidate must be an Indian national when applying, and there is no age limit to participate in the exam. In this article, we have shared detailed CMAT eligibility and selection process 2026 for the reference of the candidates.