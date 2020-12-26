CMD NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: 1603 Vacancies for Mid Level Service Provider Posts, Apply Online @cmdkerala.net

CMD NHM Kerala Recruitment 2021: Centre for Management Development (CMD) Kerala on behalf of National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for the the post of Mid Level Service Provider (Staff Nurse). Eligible persons can apply for NHM Kerala Recruitment 2021 through through official website cmdkerala.net on or before 08 January 2021.

A total of 1603 vacancies are available in fourteen (14) districts of National Health Mission (NHM) including Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kollam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kozhikkode, Kottayam, Wayanad, ldukki, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasargode

The Centre for Management Development (CMD), Kerala an Autonomous Institution under Government of Kerala on behalf of one of its client (Government of Kerala Autonomous body).NHM Nurse details such as the vacancy break-up, experience and qualification, age limit, remuneration etc. are given below.

Important Dates

Starting date of Online application submission: 25 December 2021 (10:00 am)

Last date for submitting Online application: 08 January 2021 (05:00 pm)

NHM Kerala Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1603

Trivandrum - 125

Thrissur - 142

Kollam - 107

Palakkad - 133

Pathanamthitta - 76

Malappuram - 166

Alappuzha - 111

Kozhikkode - 109

Kottayam - 102

Wayanad - 121

ldukki - 85

Kannur - 143

Ernakulam - 126

Kasargode - 57

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing with one year post qualification experience as on 1st December 2020 OR

GNM with one year post qualification experience as on 1st December 2020.

Age Limit:

40 years

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Salary:

Rs. 17,000/- for 4 months during training period and Rs. 17,000/- + Rs. 1000/- (fixed Traveling Allowance) only after successful completion of training.

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of qualification, experience and performance in the interview

How to Apply for NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Eligible persons can apply for CMD Recruitment 2021 on its official website on or before 08 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 325/-

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Application Link