CMOH Computer Test Schedule 2020 Declared for Laboratory Technician posts @wbhealth.gov.in

CMOH Computer Test Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the Computer Test Schedule for the posts of Laboratory Technician posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer Test can check the Schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health-wbhealth.gov.in.

The Computer Test for the selected candidates will be conducted from the 21-23 February 2020. Candidates will have to appear for the Computer test as per the schedule with Roll number at the venue.

According to the short notification release by the West Bengal Health, candidates will have to carry original photo identity proof card i.e. Passport, Pan Card, Voter Card, Aadhar (Any of this).

Earlier West Bengal Health Department has issued notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician posts against Recruitment Notification No. CMOH/DH&FWS/2432, Dated 27 February 2019 of South 24 Paraganas District.

Candidates should note that after the successful verification testimonials, shortlisted candidates will be called for further steps of the process of final selection. Candidates will have to report according to the schedule displayed on the official website.

You can check the Computer Test Schedule with the link given below.

Direct Link for CMOH Computer Test Schedule 2020





Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Health Department for latest updates regarding the Laboratory Technician recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.