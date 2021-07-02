Coal India Recruitment 2021 for General Manager, Ch. Manager & Sr. Manager Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Notification released at coalindia.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Coal India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Ch. Manager & Sr. Manager in Jharkhand, Ranchi, Sanctoria (West Bengal), Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 29 July 2021

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Manager - 1 Post

Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade - 3 Posts

Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade - 4 Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow membership of ICSI along with a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

General Manager - 55 years

Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade - 52 years

Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade - 48 years

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Salary

General Manager - 1,20,000-2,80,000

Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade - 1,00,000-2,60,000

Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade -90,000-2,40,000

Download Coal India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Coal India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of Qualification, Relevant Post qualification experience and Personal Interview.

How to apply for Coal India Recruitment 2021

Eligible applicants have to submit their Application (Hard Copy) in the Format which may be downloaded from the Web Site www.coalindia.in and send through speed post to General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), COAL INDIA LIMITED, COAL BHAWAN, PREMISE NO-04-1111, AF111, ACTION AREA-1A, NEW TOWN, RAJARHAT, KOLKATA- 700156. The last date of application is 29 July 2021.

