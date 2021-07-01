Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Loco Driver Trainee Posts

Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021: Utility Powertech Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Driver Trainee. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application: 20 July 2021

Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Loco Driver Trainee

Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th/Matric pass qualification from Govt. Affiliated Board are eligible to apply; The candidate must have also a Govt. Affiliated I.T.I. (Fitter, Electrician & Diesel Mechanic) The course must be approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Between 18 to 35 Years

Download Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Utility Powertech Limited Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online with their valid email ID in the prescribed format which can be reached by clicking on the given link available on UPL website www.utilitypowertech.org.Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria as above and other norms mentioned on the registration portal. The last date of the online application is 20 July 2021.

