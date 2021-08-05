Coal India Recruitment 2021 through GATE, CIL MT Notification Soon @coalindia.in

Coal India Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Coal India Limited (CIL) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees through GATE 2021 Scores on its official Twitter handle. CIL MT Recruitment will be done in six disciplines including Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology.

Coal India Gate Recruitment details such as important dates, qualification, age limit, online application and other information will be available in detailed Advertisement which is to be released soon in CIL website www.coalindia.in under the link “Career with CIL”.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for latest updates.

Important Dates

Starting date for filling application form - to release soon

Last date for submitting online applications - to release soon

Coal India Management Trainee Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (MT)



Mining Electrical Mechanical Civil Industrial Engineering Geology

Eligibility Criteria for Coal India Management Trainee Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The details will be made available soon

How to Apply for Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.coalindia.in.

COAL INDIA LIMITED (CIL) – a Schedule ‘A’ – MAHARATNA Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India with Corporate Hqrs., at Kolkata is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers of the country with manpower of 2.55 Lakhs approximately. It operates 345 mines in 85 mining areas across eight provincial states in India (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam).