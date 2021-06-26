Coast Guard AC 01/2022 Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indiancoastguard.gov.in, 50 Vacancies Notified

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from 4 July onwards. The last date of the online application is 14 July. The link to the online application will be provided in this article once activated. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference.

A total of 50 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 40 Vacancies are for GD and 10 are for Tech (Engineering/Electrical). The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 July

Last date for submission of online application: 14 July

PSB Prelims Exam - 20 July

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 50

GD - 40 Posts

Tech (Engineering/Electrical) - 10 Posts

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have done Bachelor Degree with Minimum 60% Marks All Semester / Year; Maths, Physics as a Subject in 10+2 Level Examination

Technical (Engineering/Electrical): The candidate must have a Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronics/Telecommunication/Instrumentation and Control/Electronics and Communication/Power Engineering/Power Electronics/Naval Architecture/Mechanical/Marine/Automotive/Mechatronics/Industrial and Production/Metallurgy/Design/Aeronautical/Aerospace with 60% Marks; 10+2 with Physics / Math as a Compulsory Subject with 60% Marks.

Download Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online- to active on 4 July

Official Website

How to apply for Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 01/2022 Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online for Asst Comdt-01/2022 batch for General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering/Electrical) branch is scheduled from 04 Jul to 14 Jul 21. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.