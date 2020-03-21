Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Fireman and Safety Assistant @cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited application to the recruitment of Fireman and Safety Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from 18 March 2020 to 02 April 2020.

Important Dates:

•Commencement of submission of online applications for CSL Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020

•Last date for submission of online applications for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment: 02 April 2020

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:



Safety Assistants - 24Posts

Fireman- 34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2019:



Educational Qualification:

Safety Assistants - Pass in SSLC. One year Diploma in Safety/Fire from a Government recognized institute or Public Sector Undertaking. Minimum one year training or experience in safety in a Public Sector Undertaking or a Factory.

Fireman- Pass in SSLC. Minimum four to six months training in Fire Fighting from a State Fire Force or Public Sector Undertaking or a Government recognised course from a reputed institute OR Certificate in Nuclear Biological Chemical Defence and Damage Control (NBCD), including fire fighting on-board ships from Armed Forces/Recognised Institutions. Knowledge in Malayalam is desirable. Experience: Minimum one year experience in fire fighting in State Fire Force or in a large Industrial Undertaking or in the Armed Forces or in Public Sector Undertakings or in Private Companies



For more details regarding eligibility criteria, please click on the below notification link.

Application Process for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Vacancy 2020:

Interested candidates for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 02 April 2020