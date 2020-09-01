Commissioner of Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 for 245 Enumerator Posts

Commissioner of Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020: Office of the Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Enumerator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020.

Download Assam Industries & Commerce Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 September 2020

Assam Industries & Commerce Vacancy Details

Enumerator - 245 Posts

Baksa - 2

Barpeta - 8

Bongaigaon - 5

Cachar - 7

Darrang - 7

Dhemaji - 3

Dhubri - 6

Dibrugarh - 17

Dima Hasao - 2

Goalpara - 4

Golaghat - 11

Hailakandi - 2

Jorhat - 7

Kamrup - 36

Kamrup (M) - 43

Karbi Anaglong - 3

Karimganj - 4

Kokrajhar - 3

Lakhimpur - 7

Morigaon - 7

Nagaon - 16

Nalbari - 8

Sivasagar - 12

Sonitpur - 10

Tinsukia - 11

Udalguri - 2

Majuli - 2

Enumerator Salary:

Rs. 400 per day +Rs. 200

Eligibility Criteria for Enumerator Posts

Educational Qualification

The applicant must be 12th class passed in any stream from any recognized council/board

The applicant must possess 6 months diploma /certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized university

The applicant must possess a smart phone/tablet/laptop and preferably possessing a two wheeler

Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

Selection Process for Enumerator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of practical test to be organized at the concerned District Industries & Commerce Centers on Web Browsing, GIS, Spreadsheet & MS Word.

How to apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Enumerator Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can submit their Application in prescribed format in the respective District Industries & Commerce Center on or before 04 September 2020 till 5 PM.

Application Fee:

No application fee