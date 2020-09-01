Commissioner of Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 for 245 Enumerator Posts

Commissioner of Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020: Office of the Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Enumerator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020.
Download Assam Industries & Commerce Notification
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 04 September 2020
Assam Industries & Commerce Vacancy Details
Enumerator - 245 Posts
- Baksa - 2
- Barpeta - 8
- Bongaigaon - 5
- Cachar - 7
- Darrang - 7
- Dhemaji - 3
- Dhubri - 6
- Dibrugarh - 17
- Dima Hasao - 2
- Goalpara - 4
- Golaghat - 11
- Hailakandi - 2
- Jorhat - 7
- Kamrup - 36
- Kamrup (M) - 43
- Karbi Anaglong - 3
- Karimganj - 4
- Kokrajhar - 3
- Lakhimpur - 7
- Morigaon - 7
- Nagaon - 16
- Nalbari - 8
- Sivasagar - 12
- Sonitpur - 10
- Tinsukia - 11
- Udalguri - 2
- Majuli - 2
Enumerator Salary:
Rs. 400 per day +Rs. 200
Eligibility Criteria for Enumerator Posts
Educational Qualification
- The applicant must be 12th class passed in any stream from any recognized council/board
- The applicant must possess 6 months diploma /certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized university
- The applicant must possess a smart phone/tablet/laptop and preferably possessing a two wheeler
Age Limit:
18 to 45 Years
Selection Process for Enumerator Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of practical test to be organized at the concerned District Industries & Commerce Centers on Web Browsing, GIS, Spreadsheet & MS Word.
How to apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Enumerator Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates can submit their Application in prescribed format in the respective District Industries & Commerce Center on or before 04 September 2020 till 5 PM.
Application Fee:
No application fee