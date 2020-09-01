Study at Home
Commissioner of Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 for 245 Enumerator Posts

Office of the Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Enumerator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020

Sep 1, 2020 19:27 IST
Download Assam Industries & Commerce Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 September 2020

Assam Industries & Commerce Vacancy Details

Enumerator - 245 Posts

  • Baksa - 2
  • Barpeta - 8
  • Bongaigaon - 5
  • Cachar - 7
  • Darrang - 7
  • Dhemaji - 3
  • Dhubri - 6
  • Dibrugarh - 17
  • Dima Hasao - 2
  • Goalpara - 4
  • Golaghat - 11
  • Hailakandi - 2
  • Jorhat - 7
  • Kamrup - 36
  • Kamrup (M) - 43
  • Karbi Anaglong - 3
  • Karimganj - 4
  • Kokrajhar - 3
  • Lakhimpur - 7
  • Morigaon - 7
  • Nagaon - 16
  • Nalbari - 8
  • Sivasagar - 12
  • Sonitpur - 10
  • Tinsukia - 11
  • Udalguri - 2
  • Majuli - 2

Enumerator Salary:

Rs. 400 per day +Rs. 200

Eligibility Criteria for Enumerator Posts

Educational Qualification

  • The applicant must be 12th class passed in any stream from any recognized council/board
  • The applicant must possess 6 months diploma /certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized university
  • The applicant must possess a smart phone/tablet/laptop and preferably possessing a two wheeler

Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

Selection Process for Enumerator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of practical test to be organized at the concerned District Industries & Commerce Centers on Web Browsing, GIS, Spreadsheet & MS Word.

How to apply for Assam Industries & Commerce Enumerator Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can submit their Application in prescribed format in the respective District Industries & Commerce Center on or before 04 September 2020 till 5 PM.

Application Fee:

No application fee

