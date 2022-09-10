CPCT Admit Card 2022 (Out) @cpct.mp.gov.in: Exam on 17 and 18 September

CPCT Admit Card 2022 Link has been released by Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology on cpct.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

CPCT Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) on its official website i.e. Students can download the CPCT Home Admit Card 2022 and appear on the exam on the scheduled date and time.

CPCT will be conducted on 17 and 18 September 2022. Candidates can check the steps to download CPCT MP Admit Card below:

How to Download CPCT Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website i.e cpct.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "17th and 18th September 2022" Click Here to Download ’ Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and login into your account Download MP CPCT Admit Card

This Computer Based examination assesses the following competencies through a Multi Choice Questions based Assessment and Typing test:

Basic knowledge of Computer Operations.

Familiarity with Computer Hardware and Software

Proficiency in general IT skills, such as Networking, Internet, Email and so on

Typing skills in English and Hindi languages

Comprehension Skills

Mathematical/ Reasoning Skills and General Awareness

Candidates who are seeking government jobs in MP are required to have CPCT Score Card where a working knowledge of computers and typing skills are basic requirements. The government of MP, by its order C 3 – 15/ 2014/1/3 dated 26 February 2015 has recognized Computer Proficiency & Certification Test (CPCT).