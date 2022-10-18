CPRI Recruitment 2022 For MTS, Technician & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) has invited online application for the 65 Technician & Others on its official website. Check CPRI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Limited has released notification for 65 posts including MTS, Technician, Engineering Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 21 November 2022. The process for online application will commence from 01 November 2022.

Candidates interested to apply for these posts including Engineering Officer Gr.1, Engineering Assistant, Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr.II and MTS Gr.1(Watchman) ll be published on the official website on 01 November 22. You can check the details including eligibility criteria/educational qualification, experience and others for the submission of the online application in the details advertisement on the official website.

Notification Details for CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No: CPRI/11/2022 Recruitment

Important Date for CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job :

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application:21 November 2022

Vacancy Details for CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Engineering Officer Gr.1-20

Scientific/Engineering Assistant-07

Technician Gr.1-15

Assistant Gr.II-16

MTS Gr.1(Watchman) ll-07

Eligibility Criteria for CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification

Check the details advertisement including eligibility criteria/educational qualification, experience and others on the official website.



Short Notice- CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

How To Download CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit to the official website of CPRI - cpri.in Go to the Career Page section on the home page. Click on the link-Short Recruitment Advertisement notice inviting application for post of Engineering Officer Gr.1, Engineering Assistant, Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr.II and MTS Gr.1(Watchman) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Short Notice of the Advertisement in a new window. Download and CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How To Apply for CPRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

You can apply online for the above posts in online mode from 01 November 2022 to 21 November 2022.