CRPF AC Recruitment 2022: 176 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Commandant Posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on crpf.gov.in for 176 vacancies of Assistant Commandant Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (GD) in the Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Bonlcr Police through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for the vacancy year -20111 2019, 2020, 202t & 2022 as per Recruitment Rules of respective Forces in a single examination. Willing candidates can submit applications on or before 30 May 2022. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 May 2022

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

SSB, CRPF, ITPB & BSF Posts- Vacancy for the year Vacancies 2018 30 2019 24 2020 40 2021 17 2022 65 Total 176 Posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification – Graduation from a recognized university.

Graduation from a recognized university. Age Limit - not more than 35 years. Relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates. The cut-off date for calculation of the age of candidates for different vacancy years will be as under:-

Vacancy for the year Cut Off Date 2018 1 August 2018 2019 1 August 2019 2020 1 August 2020 2021 1 August 2021 2022 1 August 2022

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Interview and Personality Test.

Download CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Notification

CRPF Assistant Commandant ( GD) Salary

Selection of the candidates will get a salary of 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-10, Rs.56,100/- (PB-III of Pre-revised scale Rs. 15,600 39,100+ GP Rs.5,400/-) plus allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, and other allowances as admissible under Rules.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications offline to the Respective Directorate General through proper Channel on or before 30 May 2022. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notification for more details.