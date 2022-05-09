Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022: 176 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Commandant Posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on crpf.gov.in for 176 vacancies of Assistant Commandant Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 9, 2022 09:49 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 09:49 IST
CRPF AC Recruitment 2022

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (GD)  in the Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Bonlcr Police through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for the vacancy year -20111 2019, 2020, 202t & 2022 as per Recruitment Rules of respective Forces in a single examination. Willing candidates can submit applications on or before 30 May 2022. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 May 2022

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

SSB, CRPF, ITPB & BSF Posts- Vacancy for the year Vacancies
2018 30
2019 24
2020 40
2021 17
2022 65
Total 176 Posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification – Graduation from a recognized university.
  • Age Limit - not more than 35 years. Relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates. The cut-off date for calculation of the age of candidates for different vacancy years will be as under:-
Vacancy for the year Cut Off Date
2018 1 August 2018
2019 1 August 2019
2020 1 August 2020
2021 1 August 2021
2022 1 August 2022

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Interview and Personality Test.

Download CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Notification

CRPF Assistant Commandant (GD) Salary

Selection of the candidates will get a salary of  7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-10, Rs.56,100/- (PB-III of Pre-revised scale Rs. 15,600 39,100+ GP Rs.5,400/-) plus allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, and other allowances as admissible under Rules.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications offline to the Respective Directorate General through proper Channel on or before 30 May 2022. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notification for more details.

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for CRPF AC Recruitment 2022?

Graduation.

What is the last date of application submission for CRPF AC Recruitment 2022?

30 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be filled through CRPF AC Recruitment 2022?

176.

