CRPF Admit Card 2023 (Today) at crpf.gov.in: Check HC ASI Call Letter Steps to Download

CRPF Admit Card 2023 will be released on 15 February 2023. Get the direct link to download CRPF Admit Card 2023 for the online exam here.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to release the admit card of the online exam for the ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial) 2022 on 15 February 2023. CRPF admit card will be available to download for Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constav;e. Candidates can download CRPF Exam from the official website - crpf.gov.in.

The admit card will be released only for those candidates whose application form has been accepted by the CRPF.

CRPF Admit Card Download Link - Click Here (To be released today)

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates pertaining to the CRPF HC ASI examination. The following table gives you information about CRPDF admit card release date and download date.

CRPF HC ASI Details Important Dates CRPF HC ASI Admit Card Date 15 Feb 2023 CRPF HC ASI Exam Date 22 to 28 February 2023 CRPF HC ASI Result Date to be announced

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Steps to download the CRPF HC ASI admit card 2023

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download CRPF prelims admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Reserve Police Force - crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Enter credentials such as ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ add “captcha code

Step 4: Download CRPF ASI HC Admit Card

Step 5: Your CRPF admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CRPFG admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify these details before downloading the admit card. CRPF is scheduled to be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023 vi online mode

CRPF Computer Based Test will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be attempted in 1 hour i.e. 90 Minutes. There will be questions on Hindi Language Or English Language (optional), General Aptitude, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

The selection process for CRPF HC and CRPF ASI will be done on the basis if Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination.