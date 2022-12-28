12th Passed Jobs 2023: CRPF Is Hiring for 1450+ASI/HC Posts, Check Application Process

CRPF has invited online application for the 1450+ASI/HC Posts on its official website. Check CRPF Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the 1450+ posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial)-2022 on its official website. If you are 12th passed government jobs aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification. Any male/female candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 January 2023. The process of online application for these posts will commence from 04 January 2023.

Selection for CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test/Skill Test/Physical Standard Test (PST)/Document Verification and Medical Test.

Candidates willing to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Date CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Event Date Opening Date for for Submission of Application 04 January 2023 Closing Date for Submission of Application 25 January 2023 Release of Admit Card for the CBT 15 February 2023 Schedule of tentative CBT 22-28 February 2023.

Vacancy Details CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)-143

Heal Constable (Ministerial)-1315



Eligibility Criteria CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a recognized board or university by Central/State Government.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/salary/selection process and other update for these posts.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as on 25 January 2023.

Relaxation in age limit as per the government norms.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CRPF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Candidates can apply online for these posts through official website of the CRPF-www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.