CRPF Admit Card 2023: CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer Admit Card to Release Today

CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023 Admit Card OUT: Central Reserve Police Force is about to release the Admit Card/Hall Ticket for the CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer CBT and Written Exam 2022 on its official website at- https://crpf.gov.in/ Candidates who applied for the posts of Assistant Commandant in CRPF in civil engineering cadre and who cleared the PST/PET can download their Admit cards for the Stage-II of recruitment i.e. Paper-1 Computer Based Test and Paper-2 Conventional /Subjective Type Paper, once the admit card is released. The CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer Exam will be conducted between 22 February to 28 February 2023. The Exam aims to recruit 25 candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant Civil Engineers. Candidates can download the Admit card from the steps given below, once the Admit Card is released

How to Download : CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF at https://crpf.gov.in/

Step 2: On the Home page go to the -Hall Ticket Download section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023 Admit Card.

Step 4: On the page opened fill details like Roll No. and Date Of Birth and download admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023 Admit Card for future reference.

Candidates must check all the details on the hall ticket carefully.

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023 Hall Ticket

Candidates can also download the exam notice from here

Direct Link to Download the CRPF Assistant Commandant Exam Notice PDF

CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 25 vacancies for CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer. The notification was released in the year 2021 and candidates are waiting for recruitment exam.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023: Written Exam Date

The date for CRPF Assistant Commandant Group 2 Mains 2022 Written Exam is 22 February to 28 February 2023

CRPF Assistant Commandant Civil Engineer 2023: Recruitment Process

The recruitment process for Civil Engineers will consist of five stages namely Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview. The Final Merit Lists will be prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks obtained in written test and Interview by the candidates.