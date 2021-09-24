CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Submit Application before 15 October

CRPF has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Check Details Here

CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising special recruitment for the post of Head Constable (HC). Applications are invited through offline mode from the willing and eligible Next of Kin (Male & Female) wholly dependent member of deceased/personnel died while in service(including death by suicide)/killed in action/missing/medically boarded out.

The last date for submitting offline application is 15 October 2021. It is to be noted that 38 vacancies shall be filled for Head Constable Ministerial.

Candidates can check more details on CRPF HC Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 15 October 2021

CRPF Vacancy Details

Head Constable (HC) - 38 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF HC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

CRPF HC Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

CRPF HC Typing Test:

English Typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer. OR Hindi Typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer. ( 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 10500 key depressions per hour in English 9000 key depressions per hour in Hindi with average of 5 key depressions for each word on computer)

Selection Process for CRPF HC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Typing Test Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Examination

How to Apply for CRPF HC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible Next of Kin may apply to unit/offices where government servant last served. Applications form should be submitted to unit/offices through speed post/registered post/by hand.

CRPF HC Notification Download