CSBC Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Ends Today at csbc.bihar.gov.in for 4361 Posts - Check Application Form Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 will end today. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the official notification for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025. This offers 4361 Driver Constable posts in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. The Bihar Police Constable Driver online application process 2025 has started on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in on July 21, 2025. All eligible and interested candidates are advised to fill out the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 form before the closing date. Candidates can check the complete details here and apply online for the post of Driver Constable. Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 application process will end today. This announces 4361 vacancies for Driver Constable posts. The detailed notification is available on the official CSBC website and includes complete information on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, syllabus, application fees, and important dates.

This is a great opportunity for candidates in Bihar who wish to build a career in the police department. Interested applicants are advised to go through the official notification carefully before submitting their application form. Bihar Police Constable Driver Application Form 2025 Link The Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 online application form is now available. Candidates can apply through the official CSBC website until 20 August 2025. Applicants must ensure they meet all the required eligibility criteria, including the age limit, educational qualification (12th pass), and a valid driving license, before filling out the form. It is advised to complete the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 process carefully and submit the application well before the last date to avoid any technical issues.

Candidates can apply from the direct link given below: Click Here to Apply for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 Overview The Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 has been officially released for 4361 vacancies. Interested candidates must fulfill the required age limit and educational qualifications to apply. The last date to submit the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 form is 20 August 2025. The selection process for these posts will include a written examination, Physical Efficiency/Standard Test (PET/PST), and a driving skill test. Recruitment Organization Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Post Name Driver Constable Total Vacancies 4361 Category Recruitment Notification Status Released Educational Qualification 12th Pass with a Valid Driving Licence Age Limit 20 – 25 Years (General Category) Selection Process Written Exam, PET/PST, Driving Skill Test Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Important Dates The last date to apply online for Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 is 20 August 2025. Candidates should carefully check all the important dates to avoid missing any deadlines. The complete schedule is given below: Event Date Apply Online Starts 21 July 2025 Last Date to Submit Application 20 August 2025 How to Submit Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Application Form 2025? Candidates who are applying for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 must follow the process below to complete the application: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) at csbc.bih.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the link “Apply Online for Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (Advt. No. 02/2025)”.

Step 3: Read the detailed instructions, tick the check box, and click on Apply Now. Step 4: The application process is divided into three stages, Registration, Filling Application Form, and Viewing/Printing the Form. Step 5: Candidates who have already registered can log in with their credentials. New candidates must register with their details to get a registration number. Step 6: Log in using the registration details and fill out the application form with accurate information. Step 7: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Step 8: Pay the application fee online using debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking. Step 9: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Step 10: Take a printout of the filled application form for future reference. Related Links: Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025

Documents Required for Bihar Police Constable Driver Application 2025 Candidates should keep the following documents ready to avoid errors before filling the form: Scanned Photograph & Signature (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm)

10th & 12th Class Mark Sheets and Certificates

Any Two Identity Proofs: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ESM, if applicable)

NOC (No Objection Certificate) for employed candidates (if applicable)

Other relevant documents as per eligibility Candidates can contact the helpdesk at 9279895397 (9 AM – 6 PM) or email csbchelpdesk@gmail.com for any query. Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Application Fee Candidates must pay the required application fee to successfully submit their form. The fee can be paid online through debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking.

Category Application Fee SC/ST/Reserved Category ₹180/- All Women Candidates (Native Residents of Bihar) ₹180/- Transgender Candidates ₹180/- All Other Categories ₹675/- Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 must fulfill the required eligibility conditions. Any application that does not meet these criteria will be rejected. Candidates should check the Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility details related to educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards before applying. Educational Qualification Applicants must have passed 12th class (Intermediate) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution. A valid Driving Licence is mandatory to apply for the Driver Constable post.