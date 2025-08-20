CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Ends Today at csbc.bihar.gov.in for 4361 Posts - Check Application Form Link Here

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 application process for 4361 Driver Constable posts ends today, 20 August 2025. Candidates must apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in before midnight. Applicants should ensure they meet the required qualifications, age limit, and driving licence criteria. Candidates can check all the details regarding application process in this article.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 20, 2025, 12:37 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Ends Today at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 will end today. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the official notification for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025. This offers 4361 Driver Constable posts in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. The Bihar Police Constable Driver online application process 2025 has started on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in on July 21, 2025.

All eligible and interested candidates are advised to fill out the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 form before the closing date. Candidates can check the complete details here and apply online for the post of Driver Constable.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 application process will end today. This announces 4361 vacancies for Driver Constable posts. The detailed notification is available on the official CSBC website and includes complete information on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, syllabus, application fees, and important dates.

This is a great opportunity for candidates in Bihar who wish to build a career in the police department. Interested applicants are advised to go through the official notification carefully before submitting their application form. 

Bihar Police Constable Driver Application Form 2025 Link

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 online application form is now available. Candidates can apply through the official CSBC website until 20 August 2025.

Applicants must ensure they meet all the required eligibility criteria, including the age limit, educational qualification (12th pass), and a valid driving license, before filling out the form. It is advised to complete the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 process carefully and submit the application well before the last date to avoid any technical issues.

Candidates can apply from the direct link given below:

Click Here to Apply for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 has been officially released for 4361 vacancies. Interested candidates must fulfill the required age limit and educational qualifications to apply. The last date to submit the Bihar Police Constable Driver Apply Online 2025 form is 20 August 2025.

The selection process for these posts will include a written examination, Physical Efficiency/Standard Test (PET/PST), and a driving skill test.

Recruitment Organization

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)

Post Name

Driver Constable

Total Vacancies

4361

Category

Recruitment Notification

Status

Released

Educational Qualification

12th Pass with a Valid Driving Licence

Age Limit

20 – 25 Years (General Category)

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET/PST, Driving Skill Test

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Important Dates

The last date to apply online for Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 is 20 August 2025. Candidates should carefully check all the important dates to avoid missing any deadlines. The complete schedule is given below:

Event

Date

Apply Online Starts

21 July 2025

Last Date to Submit Application

20 August 2025

How to Submit Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Application Form 2025?

Candidates who are applying for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 must follow the process below to complete the application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply Online for Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (Advt. No. 02/2025)”.

Step 3: Read the detailed instructions, tick the check box, and click on Apply Now.

Step 4: The application process is divided into three stages, Registration, Filling Application Form, and Viewing/Printing the Form.

Step 5: Candidates who have already registered can log in with their credentials. New candidates must register with their details to get a registration number.

Step 6: Log in using the registration details and fill out the application form with accurate information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee online using debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Step 9: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 10: Take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

Documents Required for Bihar Police Constable Driver Application 2025

Candidates should keep the following documents ready to avoid errors before filling the form:

  • Scanned Photograph & Signature (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm)

  • 10th & 12th Class Mark Sheets and Certificates

  • Any Two Identity Proofs: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License

  • Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ESM, if applicable)

  • NOC (No Objection Certificate) for employed candidates (if applicable)

  • Other relevant documents as per eligibility

Candidates can contact the helpdesk at 9279895397 (9 AM – 6 PM) or email csbchelpdesk@gmail.com for any query.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 Application Fee

Candidates must pay the required application fee to successfully submit their form. The fee can be paid online through debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking.

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/Reserved Category

₹180/-

All Women Candidates (Native Residents of Bihar)

₹180/-

Transgender Candidates

₹180/-

All Other Categories

₹675/-

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 must fulfill the required eligibility conditions. Any application that does not meet these criteria will be rejected. Candidates should check the Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility details related to educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards before applying.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed 12th class (Intermediate) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution. A valid Driving Licence is mandatory to apply for the Driver Constable post.

Age Limit

The age limit for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2025 varies as per category. The minimum age to apply is 20 years, and the maximum age differs by category:

Category

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

General (Male)

20 Years

25 Years

OBC/EBC (Male)

20 Years

27 Years

Gen/OBC/EBC (Female)

20 Years

28 Years

SC/ST (Male & Female)

20 Years

30 Years

