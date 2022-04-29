Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 70 Technician, Technical Asst Posts@cgcri.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR CGCRI has invited online application for the Technician and Technical Assistant Posts on its official website. Check CSIR CGCRI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Apr 29, 2022 14:40 IST
Modified On: Apr 29, 2022 14:43 IST
CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022
CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) has invited applications for the 70 posts of Technician and Technical Assistant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 May 2022. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including SSC/10th/ ITI Certificate or national/state trade certificate of Information Technology/Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advertisement No. 01/2022  

Important Dates for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application:  31 May 2022
Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: 15 June 2022

Vacancy Details  for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Technician
Post CodeT-01:05
Post Code T-02: 03
Post Code T-03: 04

Post Code T- 04: 02
Post CodeT-05:01
Post Code T- 06: 01
Post Code T-07: 02
Post Code T- 08: 03
Post Code T-09: 04
Post Code T-10: 01
Post Code T-11; 04
Post Code T- 12: 02    
Technical Assistant
Post CodeTA-01: 05
Post Code TA-02: 04
Post Code TA- 03: 03
Post CodeTA-04:02
Post Code TA-05: 09
Post Code TA-06: 02
Post Code TA- 07: 03
Post Code TA- 08: 03
Post Code TA- 09: 02
Post Code TA-10: 03
Post Code TA-11: 02

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Educational Qualification:
Post CodeT-01: SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI Certificate or national/state trade certificate in Fitter Engineering.
Post Code T-02: SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI Certificate or national/state trade certificate of Electrician.
Post Code TA-01: Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or Technology of at least 3 years full time duration or 2 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 2 years in the relevant area/  field.
Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts. 

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  PDF

How to Apply for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Eligible candidates can apply online using the link provided in the Institute’s website-
www.cgcri.res.in on or before 31 May 2022. Candidates will have to send the hard copy of the online application form with the essential documents to the address mentioned in the notification on or before 15 June 2022. 

