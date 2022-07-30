CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Stenographer & Others @iicb.res.in,Check Eligibility

CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) Kolkata has invited online application for the 17 Junior Stenographer and Other posts on its official website. Check CSIR IICB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) Kolkata 2022 Jobs Notification: CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR IICB) has released job notification in the Employment News (30 July-05 August) 2022 for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24 August 2022. Online application process for these posts will commence from 04 August 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that there will be two papers (Paper-I and paper-II). The paper-II will be evaluated only for those candidates who secure the minimum threshold marks (it will be determined by the Selection Committee) in the Paper – I. Paper-I is qualifying in nature. Merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in Paper – II.

Notification Details CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement Number: R&C/550/2021

Advertisement Number: R&C/555/2021

Important Dates CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 04 August 2022.

Last Date for Submission of Application :24 August 2022.

Vacancy Details CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)-08

Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)-02

Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A)-03

Junior Stenographer-04

Eligibility Criteria CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A): 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.

Junior Stenographer-10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.

CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022: PDF

Pay Level / Pay Matrix CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A): Pay Level – 2,Cell – 1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 30,000/-PM)

Junior Stenographer-Pay Level – 4,Cell – 1 (Gross emoluments approximately Rs. 38,000/-PM)

How to Apply CSIR IICB Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates are required to apply on-line through CSIR-IICB website: website i.e. https://iicb.res.in/ or http://www.career.iicb.res.in.Online application will be available on CSIR-IICB website upto 04/08/2022 to 24/08/2022.

1.Candidates have to go to the Institute‟s website www.iicb.res.in or and click on the option

"APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

2. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name,

Contact details and Email-id.

3. case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save

the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab.

4. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application

themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.