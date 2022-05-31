CSIR IIP Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 57 Project Associate,Laboratory Asst and Others @iip.res.in

CSIR IIP has invited online application for the 57 Project Associate, Laboratory Asst and Others on its official website. Check CSIR IIP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) has invited online applications for the posts of Project Associate, Laboratory Asst and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 13-17 June 2022.

Notification Details for CSIR- IIP Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: 01/2022

Important Dates for CSIR- IIP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scheduled for Walk-in-interview: 13 to 17 June 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR- IIP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Project Associate-I (Post Code 1): 13

Project Associate-II(Post Code 2): 09

Project Associate-I (Post Code 3): 21

Project Associate-II(Post Code 4):01

Project Associate-I (Post Code 5): 02

Project Associate-II(Post Code 6):01

Project Associate-I (Post Code 7): 07

Senior Project Associate (Post Code 8): 01

Project Associate-I (Post Code 9): 01

Laboratory Assistant (Post Code 10): 01

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR- IIP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate-I (Post Code 1): M.Sc. (Chemistry) from a recognized University.

Project Associate-II(Post Code 2): M.Sc. (Chemistry) from a recognized University with two years experience in Research and Development in Industrial and academic institutions of science and technology institution of science and technology organizations and scientific activities and services.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 3): B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with two yeas experience in Research and Development in industrial and academic institutions or science and academic institutions or science and technology organizations and scientific activities and services.

Project Associate-II(Post Code 4):B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with two years experience in Research and Development in industrial and academic institutions or science and academic institutions or science and technology organizations and scientific activities and services.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 5): B.E/B.Tech (Electrical and Electronics Engg) from a recognized university.

Project Associate-II(Post Code 6):B.Tech/B.E. (Electrical and Electronics Engg) from a recognized university with two years relevant work experience.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 7): B.E/B.Tech(Mechanical Engg ) from a recognized University.

Senior Project Associate (Post Code 8): Ph.D in Metalurgy/Manufacturing(Mechanical)/Artificial Intelligence

Project Associate-I (Post Code 9): B.E/B.Tech(Computer Science for Information Technology) from a recognized University.

Laboratory Assistant (Post Code 10): B.Sc. (Agriculture )

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience for the posts.

How to Apply for CSIR- IIP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 13-17 June 2022 as mentioned in the notification.