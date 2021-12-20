CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 16 Scientist and Other Posts @nbri.res.in, Check Eligibility

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has invited online application for the 16 Scientist and other posts on its official website. Check CSIR NBRI recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: CSIR - National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has invited online application for Scientist and other posts in the Employment News (18-24 December) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for CSIR - National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Recruitment 202/M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/Information 1 candidates should have certain educational qualification including Ph.D. in any science subject with other eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job :

Advertisement no. 03/2021

Important Date for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:31 January 2022

Last date of receipt of hard copy of online application: 21 February 2022

Vacancy Details:

Principal Scientist-01

Senior Scientist-01

Scientist-14

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Principal Scientist -Ph.D. in any science subject in the area of Plant Transformation/Tissue Culture followed by 03 years experience in the relevant area.

Senior Scientist -Ph.D. in any science subject in the area of Pharmacognosy/ Chemotaxonomy followed by 02 years experience in the relevant area.

Scientist -Ph.D. (Submitted) in any science subject in the area of Plant breeding.

Please check the notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts.

CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of CSIR - National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) on or before 31 January 2022. The print out of the application along with the relevant documents shoul reach CSIR-NBRI on or before 21February 2022 upto 6.00 p.m. i.e. within 21 days of the last date of the online application submission.