CSIR NET Answer Key 2023 OUT for Life Science, Maths, Physics: Download Question Paper, Raise Objection at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Check Direct Link to Download CSIR NET June Exam Answer Key for Life Science, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Earth Science, Question Paper and Response Sheet Here.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded provisional Life Science, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Earth Science answer keys, and question papers for the Joint CSIR NET December 2022 and June 2023 Exam (Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR NET, December 2022-June 2023) at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Also, NTA released the individual response sheet of the students. Candidates can download CSIR NET 2023 Answer Key and match it with their responses.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023 Download Link

Candidates can check the direct link to download NET Answer Key for Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science Subjects below. Other than this, they can raise the objection through the provided link.

CSIR NET Answer Key Link Click Here

Also Read: सीएसआईआर यूजीसी नेट आंसर की 2023

How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the answer key for the CSIR NET exam:

Step 1: Go to the CSIR NET official website- http://csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ’Answer Key Challenge for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: It will take you to the login page where you are required to enter your ‘Application number’ or ‘Password/date’

Step 4: Step 4: Download CSIR NET 2023 Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam on June 6, 7 and 8 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country online. A total of 2,74,027 candidates participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

CSIR NET Answer Key Objection Link 2023

Those who are not satisfied with the Answer Key may challenge the answer online mode, on the official website. The link is available from 14 to 16 June 2023. They are required to pay Rs. 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The processing fee may be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The payment towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: Result Date

The result will be released after the release of the CSIR NET answer key. The result is expected in the last week of June 2023. We will also provide the result link once available.