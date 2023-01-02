CSIR Recruitment 2023 For Technical Assistant Posts: Pay Matrix Rs.35400-112400, Check Eligibility

CSIR has invited online application for the 34 Technical Assistant Posts on its official website. Check CSIR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research [CSIR] has published job notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023 for 34 Gr. III Technical Assistant post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 17 January 2023.

To apply for CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology/Electrical Engineering / Technology/ Mechanical Engineering / Technology/B.Sc. [Life Science]/B.Sc. [Chemistry]/B.Sc. [Physics] with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



As per the selection process, the candidates as recommended by the Screening Committee will be invited for Trade Test and those who qualify in the Trade Test will be invited for a competitive written examination Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance candidates in the OMR Based or Computer Based Objective Type Multiple Choice Examination.



Notification Details CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No: R&A/01/2022

Important Date CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

17 January 2023 is the last date for submission of online application for these posts.

Vacancy Details CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Technical Assistant-34

[UR-14, 12-OBC (NCL),01-SC, 04-ST, 03-EWS]

Eligibility Criteria CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology of at least 03 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field. OR

Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology of at least 02

years full time duration in case of lateral admission in diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field. OR

B.Sc. [Computer Science] or equivalent with minimum 60% marks and one year

experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/ Organization.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Post Code

& Vacancy details/Essential Qualification/Pay level/No. of Posts/Upper Age Limit and other updates.



How To Download: CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research [CSIR]-https://www.csir.res.in/ Go to the News and Events Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the post of Gr. III Technical Assistant - 2022 - reg. ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CSIR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by accessing the website

https://www.csir.res.in/career-opportunities/recruitment or accessing the link “Technical Assistant” available on CSIR Website https://recruitment.csir.res.in on or before 17 January 2023.