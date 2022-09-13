CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Exam From 16 September

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates can download Admi Card below.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), National Testing Agency (NTA) has distributed the admit cards to all the candidates who are participating in CSIR NET June 2022 Exam. CSIR NET Admit Card Link is available on the official website of the CSIR which is https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.Candidates should note that the CSIR has already intimated the exam city to them so they can check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

We have provided CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Download Link along with City Intimation Link in this article below as well.

How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 ?

CSIR is conducting the exam on 16 September 2022 for Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, on 17 September 2022 for Life Sciences and on 18 September for Chemical Sciences. The candidates are required to download NET Admit Card by following the steps in order to appear for the exam.

Visit the official website of the CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link provided on the official website given under 'Candidate Activity' - 'Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022'



Enter your details such as 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'



Download UGC NET Admit Card

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Exam is being conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship in Computer Based mode. There will be two papers i.e. Paper I and II. Paper 1 will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper 2 will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The time given to complete the papers is 1 hour and 2 hours respectively. Candidates should note that there will be no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2).