CSJMU Result 2025 OUT at csjmu.ac.in; Download Kanpur University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

CSJMU Result 2025: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- csjmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their csjmu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kanpur University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
CSJMU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kanpur University result 2025 on the official websity of the University- csjmu.ac.in.
|
CSJMU Result 2025
How to Check CSJMU Kanpur Result 2025.
Candidates can check their CSJMU results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CSJMU Kanpur result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - csjmu.ac.in
Step 2: Check for ‘@STUDENTS’ segment
Step 3: Select ‘Result’ and then click on ‘All Results’
Step 4: Click on ‘NEP And Semester Examination Results’
Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘View Result’
Step 6: The Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Results 2025
Check the direct link for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Results 2025 for various examinations here.
|
Course
|
Year/Semester
|
Direct Link
|
MBBS
|
1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
|Click here
|
BBA
|
5th, 6th
|Click here
|
BCA
|
5th, 6th
|Click here
|
BA
|
2nd, 3rd
|Click here
|
BPharma
|
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
|Click here
|
BEd
|
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
|Click here
|
BCom
|
3rd, 4th
|Click here
|
BSc
|
2nd, 3rd
|Click here
|
MD
|
1st
|Click here
|
MBA
|
4th
|Click here
|
MA
|
2nd
|Click here
|
MCom
|
2nd
|Click here
|
MSc
|
2nd
|Click here
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University, situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1966 under the Kanpur and Meerut Universities Act 1965. The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various subjects like arts, commerce, science, education, law, agriculture, medicine, Ayurvedic and Unani education, agriculture, engineering and technology, business management, life science.
|
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University
|
Established
|
1966
|
Location
|
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
CSJMU Result Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
