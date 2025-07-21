CSJMU Result 2025 OUT at csjmu.ac.in; Download Kanpur University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

CSJMU Result 2025: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- csjmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their csjmu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kanpur University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

CSJMU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kanpur University result 2025 on the official websity of the University- csjmu.ac.in.