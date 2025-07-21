Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CSJMU Result 2025 OUT at csjmu.ac.in; Download Kanpur University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

CSJMU Result 2025 OUT: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Kanpur University result.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 13:36 IST
CSJMU Result 2025: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- csjmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their csjmu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kanpur University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University released the results of odd semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kanpur University result 2025 on the official websity of the University- csjmu.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check CSJMU Kanpur Result 2025.

Candidates can check their CSJMU results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CSJMU Kanpur result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - csjmu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for ‘@STUDENTS’ segment 

Step 3: Select ‘Result’ and then click on ‘All Results’

Step 4: Click on ‘NEP And Semester Examination Results’

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Results 2025

Check the direct link for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Results 2025 for various examinations here.

Course

Year/Semester

Direct Link

MBBS

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

 Click here

BBA

5th, 6th

 Click here

BCA

5th, 6th

 Click here

BA

2nd, 3rd

 Click here

BPharma

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

 Click here

BEd

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

 Click here

BCom

3rd, 4th

 Click here

BSc

2nd, 3rd

 Click here

MD

1st

 Click here

MBA

4th

 Click here

MA

2nd

 Click here

MCom

2nd

 Click here

MSc

2nd

 Click here

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University, situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1966 under the Kanpur and Meerut Universities Act 1965. The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various subjects like arts, commerce, science, education, law, agriculture, medicine, Ayurvedic and Unani education, agriculture, engineering and technology, business management, life science.

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University: Highlights

University Name

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University

Established

1966

Location

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

CSJMU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

