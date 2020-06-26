CTET 2020 Postponed, Not Cancelled: CBSE postpones CTET July 2020 Exam Date-Check Notice

CTET Exam Postponed: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postpones the CTET July 2020 exam date due to COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has stated that the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled to be held on 5th July has now been postponed. The CTET 2020 New Exam Date will be announced after Coronavirus situation improves. As of now, there is no update on the CTET Revised Exam Date. Check below the official notice of the CBSE regarding the CTET Exam postponement. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also tweeted regarding the postponement of the CTET Exam. Have a look at the tweet:

Candidates who have registered for the CTET July 2020 exam were waiting for the release of the CTET Admit Card 2020. However, it was highly expected that the CBSE may postpone the exam die to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus across the country. Candidates should frequently visit the official website ctet.nic.in to know the latest updates on the CTET 2020 exam.

Let's have a look at the official notice of CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi regarding the CTET Exam Postponement:

Why CBSE has postponed CTET July 2020 exam?

CBSE postponed the exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The move is taken considering the safety and health of candidates.

What is CTET New Exam Date 2020?

CBSE has not yet announced new exam date of the July 2020 exam. The exam date will be out after analysing the condition.

Will CBSE conduct CTET December 2020 exam?

As per the previous year trend, it is most likely that CBSE will conduct the CTET December exam this year. However, the decision regarding this edition will also be made when COVID-19 crisis ends.