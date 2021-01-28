CTET 2021 Exam on 31st January (Sunday): Check Last Minute Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

CTET 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 31st January 2021. Candidates who had applied for the CTET 2020 (July) exam will be appearing for the examination with an aim to fetch the eligibility Certificate. Those will be able to obtain passing marks in the CTET exam will get awarded with the CTET Certificate through which they can apply for teacher recruitment under KVS, NVS & others. Here in this article, we have shared below best last-minute preparations tips that will help candidates to score high marks in the exam. Have a look at these last minute tips below along with the rules and guidelines to be followed at exam centres.

The CTET exam will conducted offline in pen and paper mode in different shifts for Paper I and Paper II. The CTET Paper I is for candidates who want to become teacher for Classes I to V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who want to teach classes I to VIII appear for both the papers.

Let's have a look at the last minute tips for the CTET January 2021 exam below:

CTET January 2021: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Go through CTET Exam Pattern 2021

Though candidates would have already gone through the exam pattern and the syllabus for the Paper I and Paper II, it is suggested that candidates should once again go through the latest and detailed exam pattern in order to be familiar with the structure of the question paper and the marking scheme. Have a look at the exam pattern below for both the papers:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern 2021

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern 2021

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics & Science (for Mathematics & Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150 Note: For any other subject teacher, it is necessary to attempt either Mathematics & Science or Social Studies/Social Science section.

Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down the important topics for some of the sections below that will help you in the last minute exam preparations:

Child Development & Pedagogy Concept of development and its relationship with learning Language & Thought Gender roles & gender-bias Differences among learners School-Based Assessment Formulation of appropriate questions for assessing the learners Inclusive education Addressing needs of children with learning difficulties or impairment. Addressing Specially abled Learners How children think and learn Basic processes of teaching and learning Child as a problem solver Motivation and learning Factors contributing to learning Theories of Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky Language (Hindi or English) Reading Comprehensions Grammar Vocabulary Learning and acquisition of Language Role of listening and speaking Function of language Role of grammar in learning language Challenges of teaching language Language Skills Teaching- learning materials Remedial Teaching Mathematics Number System Geometry Shapes Addition & Subtraction Multiplication Division Measurement Weight Time Volume Data Handling Money Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Mathematics in School Curriculum Language of Mathematics Evaluation through formal and informal methods Problems of Teaching Mathematics To Know important topics of all other subjects, visit the given link: CTET Important Topics 2021

Practice CTET Previous Years Papers

It is the right time to practice the CTET previous years question papers. Even if you go through the previous years papers, you will get a decent idea about the types of questions asked in the exam and their difficulty level as well. Get the last 5 years previous years papers of CTET exam on the link given below:

CTET Previous Years Paper (5 Years): Download PDF

Time Management

There will be a total of 150 MCQs in each Paper I and Paper II. Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible in the exam to gain the passing marks. However, there is a time limit of 2 hours 30 minutes to attempt the question paper. The only focus of the candidates should be to solve the paper speedily. If you get stuck in a particular question, skip it.

Carry CTET Admit Card 2021, Photo ID Proofs & Other Belongings

Do not forget to carry your CTET Admit Card 2021 to the exam centre along with other documents such as Photo ID Proof, its photocopies and the passport size photos. Those without the admit card will not be allowed to enter the centres. If you have still not downloaded the admit card, download now from the given link:

Download CTET Admit Card 2021

Check Exam Centre Rules & Things to be carried to Exam Centres - Click Here