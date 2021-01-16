Download CTET Admit Card 2021 @ctet.nic.in: Here's Direct Link; Check CBSE Official Notice; Exam on 31 January

CTET Admit Card 2021 Download Link is out now @ctet.nic.in. Download your CTET Admit Card on direct link here. CBSE will conduct the CTET July 2020 on 31st January 2021. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the Admit Card to exam centre. Check official CBSE Notice.

CTET Admit Card 2021 released by the CBSE on its official website ctet.nic.in for the CTET 2020 exam that will be held on 31st January 2021. Candidates who applied for the CTET July 2020 exam can download their admit card now by visiting the website. CBSE has activated three different servers this time for admit card download to prevent any server issues or any slowdown in the process. Here, we have shared below the direct link of all the three servers on which you can download the CTET Admit Card 2020-2021 without any hassle or difficulty. Also, check below the detailed process to download the CTET hall ticket for CTET January 2021 exam.

COVID-19 Guidelines for CTET January 2021 Exam

The CBSE will be conducting the CTET July 2020, the 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test, on 31st January 2021. This exam date has been fixed after the postponement of the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will be required to follow certain rules and instructions on the day of examination as preventive measure against the novel Coronavirus. The CTET Admit Card contains all the exam instructions that you need to follow during the exam. So, download the admission card now and know your exam centre and rules. 

Let's first have a look at the notice released by CBSE in this regard:

CTET Admit Card 2021 Notice

Direct Link to Download CTET Admit Card 2020-2021

CTET Admit Card Download Link 1

CTET Admit Card Download Link 2

How to download CTET Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on any given download link

Step 3: Enter Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin

Step 4: Submit & Download Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out

 The CTET January 2021 exam will be held in 135 cities across India. Candidates need to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the exam day. If you forget to carry the card, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, take the print out now without any further delay and keep your documents ready to be carried to exam centre.

What all you need to carry to exam centre?

CTET Admit Card 2021

Photo ID Proof & its Photocopy

Photograph

Ball point pen

Hand Sanitizer & Face Mask

Water Bottle

For more details of the exam, visit the given link:

FAQ

What will happen If I forget to carry the CTET Admit Card to exam centre?

Candidates who forget to carry their admit card to exam centre will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, arrange your documents accordingly.

What is the last date to download the CTET Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can download the CTET admit card by January 31, 2021. However, it is suggested to download the admit card as soon as possible to avoid any last minute problem such as internet connection or server down problem.

I have lost the downloaded copy of CTET Admit Card 2021. Can I download it again?

Yes, candidates can download the CTET admit card again by visiting the official website.

When will CBSE conduct the CTET 2021 exam?

CTET January 2021 exam will be held on 31st January. This is the 14th edition of CTET exam that was earlier set to be held on 5th July 2020.

How to download CTET Admit Card 2021?

