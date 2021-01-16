Download CTET Admit Card 2021 @ctet.nic.in: Here's Direct Link; Check CBSE Official Notice; Exam on 31 January

CTET Admit Card 2021 released by the CBSE on its official website ctet.nic.in for the CTET 2020 exam that will be held on 31st January 2021. Candidates who applied for the CTET July 2020 exam can download their admit card now by visiting the website. CBSE has activated three different servers this time for admit card download to prevent any server issues or any slowdown in the process. Here, we have shared below the direct link of all the three servers on which you can download the CTET Admit Card 2020-2021 without any hassle or difficulty. Also, check below the detailed process to download the CTET hall ticket for CTET January 2021 exam.

COVID-19 Guidelines for CTET January 2021 Exam

The CBSE will be conducting the CTET July 2020, the 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test, on 31st January 2021. This exam date has been fixed after the postponement of the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will be required to follow certain rules and instructions on the day of examination as preventive measure against the novel Coronavirus. The CTET Admit Card contains all the exam instructions that you need to follow during the exam. So, download the admission card now and know your exam centre and rules.

Let's first have a look at the notice released by CBSE in this regard:

Direct Link to Download CTET Admit Card 2020-2021

CTET Admit Card Download Link 1

CTET Admit Card Download Link 2

How to download CTET Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on any given download link

Step 3: Enter Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin

Step 4: Submit & Download Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out

The CTET January 2021 exam will be held in 135 cities across India. Candidates need to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the exam day. If you forget to carry the card, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, take the print out now without any further delay and keep your documents ready to be carried to exam centre.

What all you need to carry to exam centre?

CTET Admit Card 2021

Photo ID Proof & its Photocopy

Photograph

Ball point pen

Hand Sanitizer & Face Mask

Water Bottle

For more details of the exam, visit the given link:

