CTET January 2021: Check COVID-19 Guidelines to be followed by candidates at Exam Centres

CTET exam is set to be held on 31st January 2021 in 135 cities across India. The CTET Admit Card 2021 has already been released for the exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made proper arrangements to ensure the safe conduct of exam at the exam centres as per the instructions issued by the Indian Government. Moreover, as preventive measure against the novel Coronavirus, the CBSE has released a set of fifteen guidelines and rules to be followed by candidates at the exam centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here we have listed below all the 15 COVID-19 guidelines in detail. Candidates need to abide by these guidelines to ensure the conduct of safe CTET exam.

The CBSE will conduct the CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the same day, i.e., 31st January 2021. This is the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. However, the exam had to be postponed due to the outbreak of pandemic across the country. Though the exam now will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic itself, the CBSE has undertaken various measures to contain the spread of deadly virus. The exam will be conducted across 135 cities in various centres to ensure social distancing among the candidates. Have a look at other rules and instructions to be followed on the exam day below:

COVID-19 Guidelines for CTET January 2021 Exam

#1. In order to ensure health and well being of candidates, you need to carry following items to the exam centre:

- CTET admit card 2021

- Valid photo ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card or Driving License or VOTER ID or others

- Pocket Hand Sanitizer (50 ML) in a transparent bottle

- Face mask

- Hand Gloves

- Transparent water bottle

#2. Candidates need to cover their nose and mouth with face mask

#3. Candidates strictly need to follow social distancing norms at the exam centre to prevent any close contact among each other.

#4. You need to carry your own water bottle, which should be transparent.

#5. No sharing of belongings will be allowed at the exam centres. Candidates cannot exchange or lend their belongings such as water bottle, sanitizer or others.

#6. Candidates should make arrangement for safe mode of transportation to the exam centre and while returning home.

#7. It is compulsory for all candidates to follow the exam instructions mentioned on their admit cards and those communicated to them.

#8. Try to avoid contact with unknown people at the centre of examination.

#9. Candidates should make sure that they throw the used face mask or tissues or gloves, if any, directly into the closed bins immediately after use.

#10. Maintain good hygiene in the toilets after the use.

#11. Do not touch your mouth, nose or even eyes with unwashed hands.

#12. Do not shake hands or hug each other at any cost.

#13. Refrain from spitting at public places.

#14. Ensure that you are neither infected nor display any symptoms of COVID-19.

#15. You need consent of your parents while coming to appear for the exam.

So, adhere to all these guidelines and make certain that you follow them to avoid the spread of novel Coronavirus during the one day exam.