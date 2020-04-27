CTET Previous Year Papers PDF Download: Get Solved Questions & Answers|Free Download 5 Years Papers

CTET Previous Year Papers PDF Download: CBSE will be conducting the CTET 2020 exam on 5th July 2020 in offline mode to determine candidates' eligibility for recruitment as Class 1 to 8 teachers in government or private schools across India. The CTET exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 & Paper 2. The CTET Paper I is for class 1 to 5 teachers and CTET Paper II is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Candidates need to pass the exam with minimum qualifying marks to get the CTET Eligibility Certificate and apply for teaching jobs.

CTET 2020 Exam Updates

In order to qualify the CTET July 2020 Exam, candidates need prepare a smart strategy for exam preparation including the practice of CTET Previous Year Papers of past 5 years. The previous year question papers turn out to be the best practicing solution to improve time management, accuracy and command over the important topics and subjects. In this article, we have shared a complete solved CTET previous year paper with answers of December 2019 exam along with the CTET Previous Year Question Papers of last 5 years in PDF Download format. Download the PDF files of the previous year papers of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and practice now.

Have a look at PDF files of last 5 year CTET Previous Year Question Papers:

Now, let's have a look at the complete solved question paper along with answers below:

CTET Solved Previous Year Question Paper: December 2019 (Paper-I Set-A)

Part – I

Child Development and pedagogy

Directions: Answer the following questions (Q. Nos. 1 to 30) by selecting the correct/most appropriate options.

1. The most critical period of acquisition and development of language is

(1) Pre-natal period.

(2) Early childhood.

(3) Middle childhood.

(4) Adolescence.

Answer: 2

2. Which of the following is a stage of moral development proposed by Lawrence Kohlberg?

(1) Latency Stage

(2) The social contract orientation

(3) Concrete operational stage

(4) Industry vs. Inferiority stage

Answer: 2

3. During classroom discussions, a teacher often pays more attention to boys than girls. This is an example of

(1) Gender bias.

(2) Gender identity.

(3) Gender relevance.

(4) Gender constancy.

Answer: 1

4. Which of the following is an effective strategy to reduce children's gender stereo typing and gender-role conformity?

(1) Discussion about gender bias

(2) Emphasizing gender-specific roles

(3) Gender-segregated play groups

(4) Gender-segregated seating arrangement

Answer: 1

5. Which of the following theorists while viewing children as active seekers of knowledge emphasized the influence of social and cultural contents on their thinking?

(1) John B. Watson

(2) Lev Vygotsky

(3) Jean Piaget

(4) Lawrence Kohlberg

Answer: 2

6. While working on a Jig-saw puzzle, 5 years old Najma says to herself, “Where is the blue piece? No, not this one, darker one that would go here and make this shoe”.

This kind or talk is referred, to by Vygotsky as

(1) private speech.

(2) talk aloud.

(3) scaffolding.

(4) egocentric speech.

Answer: 1

7. Giving cues to children and offering support as and when needed is an example of

(1) reinforcement.

(2) conditioning.

(3) modelling.

(4) scaffolding.

Answer: 4

8. Which of the following behaviours characterize the 'concrete operational stage’ as proposed by Jean Piaget?

(1) Hypothetico-deduction reasoning: propositional thought

(2) Conservation; class inclusion

(3) Deferred imitation; object permanence

(4) Make-believe play: irreversibility of thought

Answer: 2

9. Which of the following is a Piagetian construct in the context or cognitive development of children?

(1) Schemas

(2) Observational learning

(3) Conditioning

(4) Reinforcement

Answer: 1

10. Primary objective of Assessment should be

(1) assigning rank to students.

(2) understanding children's clarity and confusions about related concepts.

(3) labelling students as per their Score.

(4) marking pass or fail in the report cards.

Answer: 2

11. Which of the following statements about intelligence is correct?

(1) Intelligence is a fixed ability determined at the time of birth only.

(2) Intelligence can be accurately measured and determined by using standardized tests.

(3) Intelligence is a unitary factor and a single trait.

(4) Intelligence is multi-dimensional and a set of complex abilities.

Answer: 4

12. Ruhi always thinks of multiple solutions to a problem many of which are original solutions. Ruhi is displaying characteristics of a/an

(1) creative thinker.

(2) convergent thinker.

(3) rigid thinker.

(4) egocentric thinker.

Answer: 1

13. In a situation of less participation of students belonging to a deprived group in teaching — learning process, a teacher should

(1) ask the children to withdraw from school.

(2) accept this situation as it is.

(3) lower her expectations from such students.

(4) reflect on her own teaching and find ways to improve student's involvement.

Answer: 4

14. In an inclusive classroom, a teacher _________ Individualized Education Plans.

(1) should not prepare

(2) should occasionally prepare

(3) should actively prepare

(4) should discourage the preparation of

Answer: 3

15. The primary characteristic of children with 'dyslexia' Includes

(1) attention deficit disorders.

(2) divergent thinking: fluency in reading.

(3) inability to read fluently,

(4) engaging in repetitive locomotor actions.

Answer: 3

16. The concept of ‘Inclusive Education’ as advocated in the Right to Education Act, 2009 Is based on

(1) the behaviouristic principles.

(2) a sympathetic attitude towards disabled.

(3) a rights-based humanistic perspective.

(4) mainstreaming of the disabled by offering them primarily vocational education.

Answer: 3

17. In the constructivist framework, learning is primarily

(1) based on role-memorization.

(2) centered around reinforcement.

(3) acquired through conditioning.

(4) focused on the process or meaning- making.

Answer: 4

18. ‘Naive theories' that children construct about various phenomenon

(1) should be ignored by the teacher.

(2) should be punished by the teacher.

(3) should be 'replaced’ by correct one through repetitive memorization.

(4) should be challenged by presenting counter evidence and examples.

Answer: 4

19. Child-centered pedagogy promotes

(1) exclusive reliance on text books.

(2) giving primacy to children’s experiences.

(3) rote memorisation.

(4) labelling and categorization or students base on ability.

Answer: 2

20. Emotions and cognition are _________ each other.

(1) completely separate from

(2) independent of

(3) inter-woven with

(4) not related to

Answer: 3

21. Which or the following statements about learning Is correct from a constructivist perspective?

(1) Learning is the process of reproduction and recall.

(2) Learning is the process of rote memorization.

(3) Learning is conditioning of behaviours by repetitive association.

(4) Learning is the process of construction of knowledge by active engagement.

Answer: 4

22. Presenting students with clear examples and non-examples

(1) is an effective way to encourage conceptual change.

(2) leads to confusion in the minds or students.

(3) causes gaps in their understanding of concepts.

(4) focuses on procedural knowledge rather than conceptual understanding.

Answer: 1

23. Repeatedly asking children to engage in learning activities either to avoid punishment or to gain a reward

(1) decreases extrinsic motivation.

(2) increases intrinsic motivation.

(3) would encourage children to focus on mastery rather than performance goals.

(4) decreases children's natural interest and curiosity involved in learning.

Answer: 4

24. Which or the following practices promote meaningful learning?

(i) Corporal punishment

(ii) Co-operative learning environment

(iii) Continuous and comprehensive evaluation

(iv) Constant comparative evaluation

(1) (i), (ii)

(2) (ii), (iii)

(3) (i), (ii), (iii)

(4) (ii), (iii), (iv)

Answer: 2

25. How can teachers facilitate understanding of complex concepts in children?

(1) By delivering a lecture

(2) By organizing competitive events

(3) By repetitive mechanical drill

(4) By providing opportunities for exploration and discussion

Answer: 4

26. A primary school teacher can encourage children to become effective problem solvers by

(1) offering materialistic rewards for every small tasks.

(2) emphasizing only on procedural knowledge.

(3) dismissing and penalizing ‘incorrect answers’.

(4) encouraging children to make intuitive guesses and then brainstorming on the same.

Answer: 4

27. In which of the following periods does physical growth and development occur at a rapid pace?

(1) Infancy and early childhood

(2) Early childhood and middle childhood

(3) Middle childhood and adolescence

(4) Adolescence and adulthood

Answer: 1

28. Which of the following is NOT a principle of development?

(1) Development is Lifelong.

(2) Development is modifiable.

(3) Development is influenced by both heredity and environment.

(4) Development is universal and cultural contents do not influence it.

Answer: 4

29. The primary cause of individual variations is

(1) the genetic code received by the individuals from birth parents.

(2) the inborn characteristics.

(3) the environmental influences.

(4) the complex interplay between the heredity and the environment

Answer: 4

30. Which of the following are examples or secondary socializing agency?

(1) Family and neighborhood

(2) Family and media

(3) School and media

(4) Media and neighborhood

Answer: 3

Part – II

Mathematics

Directions: Answer the following questions by selecting the correct/most appropriate options.

31. Three brands of pens A, B and C are available in packets of 10, 12 and 24 respectively. If a shopkeeper wants to buy equal number of pens or each brand, what is the minimum number of packets of each brand, he should buy?

(1) A=10, B=12, C=5

(2) A=5, B=12, C=10

(3) A=1O, B=5, C=12

(4) A=12, B=1O, C=5

Answer: 4

32. The side of a square is 4cm. It is cut into 4 equal squares. What is the area of each small square?

(1) 4 cm2

(2) 1 cm2

(3) 16 cm2

(4) 8 cm2

Answer: 1

33. Which of the following statements is not correct?

(1) All prime numbers are odd numbers.

(2) There are infinitely many ptime numbers.

(3) A prime number has only two factors.

(4) There are only four single digit prime numbers.

Answer: 1

34. A number that is divisible by all the numbers from 1 to 10 (both inclusive) is

(1) 10

(2) 100

(3) 604

(4) 2520

Answer: 4

35. Ayesha has only Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 coins with her. If the total number of coins she has is 25 and the amount of money with her is Rs. 160, then the number of Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 coins with her are

(1) 18 and 7 respectively

(2) 10 and 15 respectively

(3) 15 and 10 respectively

(4) 20 and 5 respectively

Answer: 1

36. Evaluate:

17.5 × 3 — 21 + 7 — 3 × 125

(1) 52.5

(2) 12

(3) 120

(4) 50

Answer: 2

37. One-sixth of the trees in a garden are neem trees. Half of the trees are Ashoka trees and the remaining are eucalyptus trees. If the number of neem trees is five, how many eucalyptus trees are there in the garden?

(1) 5

(2) 10

(3) 15

(4) 20

Answer: 2

38. A train leaves Delhi on 29th August, 2019 at 16 : 30 hours and reachesists destination on 31St August at 08 : 45 hours. The total travel time of the Journey is

(1) 36 hours 15 minutes

(2) 38 hours 45 minutes

(3) 39 hours 45 minutes

(4) 40 hours 15 minutes

Answer: 4

39. In which of the following, lengths have been arranged in decreasing order?

(1) 8500 mm, 80o cm 8 mm, 80 dm 8cm,8m

(2) 80 dm 8 cm, 8500 mm, 8 m, 800 cm 8 mm

(3) 8 m, 80 dm 8 cm, 8500 mm, 800 cm 8 mm

(4) 8500 mm, SO dm 8 cm, 800 cm 5mm,8m

Answer: 4

40. A 180 cm long wire is formed into a rectangle. If the width of this rectangle is 30 cm, what is its length?

(1) 45 cm

(2) 60 cm

(3) 90 cm

(4) 120 cm

Answer: 2

41. When asked to write 44, some students of grade II wrote it as 404. As a teacher, how will you address this?

(1) correct their answer in their copies

(2) explain principle or exchange using concrete material

(3) group them with those who have done it correctly

(4) tell them to find out correct answer

Answer: 2

42. The main purpose of introducing ‘mapping’ in the primary Mathematics curriculum is/are

A. to promote spatial thinking

B. to promote proportional reasoning

C. to make subject easy and interesting

D. to break the monotony of numbers

(1) A & C

(2) A & D

(3) A & B

(4) B & C

Answer: 3

43. Which of the following topics are not parts of primary school Mathematics curriculum as per NCF 2005?

(1) Tessellation

(2) Symmetry

(3) Patterns

(4) Ratio

Answer: 4

44. Which of the following resources/TLM can be used by the teacher to show that two rectangles of different dimensions can have same area without using formula?

A. Scale

B. Graph paper

C. Thread

D. Tiles

(1) only B

(2) B & D

(3) only C

(4) A & D

Answer: 2

45. Which of the following could be contributing factor to underachievement in mathematics?

(1) Gender

(2) Socio-cukural backbroud

(3) Nature of Mathematics

(4) Innate ability of person

Answer: 2

46. Which of the following is the most appropriate strategy to explain that 1/4 is less than 1/3?

(1) using LCM method

(2) using paper strips

(3) using Dienes blocks

(4) using number chart

Answer: 2

47. Which of the following is the most important aspect or making lesson plan while teaching Mathematics to primary school children?

(1) following the sequence of text book.

(2) presenting mathematical concepts in structured manner.

(3) providing opportunities to students to allow construction of concepts.

(4) writing activities and questions for reference.

Answer: 3

48. Which of the following can NOT be considered a feature of a constructivist Mathematics classroom?

(1) The role of language and dialogue in learning Mathematics is given due attention.

(2) The teacher acknowledges that students may construct multiple understandings from a given interaction.

(3) Objective type test items are used as the primary means of assessment.

(4) Connections between Mathematics and other curricular areas are highlighted.

Answer: 3

49. Which of the following statements is in agreement with the constructionist view of Mathematics?

(1) Mathematics is about learning facts.

(2) Mathematicians are required to discover the ‘truths'.

(3) Mathematics is entirely objective.

(4) Visualisation is an important aspect of Mathematics.

Answer: 4

50. Which of the following activities is best suited for the development or spatial understanding among children?

(1) Drawing the top view of a bottle

(2) Locating cities on a map

(3) Noting the time of moon rise

(4) Representing numbers on a number line

Answer: 1

51. Which of the following is NOT true with respect to the learning of Mathematics?

(1) Ability to perform and excel in Mathematics is innate.

(2) Teachers' beliefs about learners have powerful impact on learning outcomes.

(3) Students' socio-economic background impacts their performance in Mathematics.

(4) School’s language of instructional can impact a child's performance in Mathematics.

Answer: 1

52. Identify the type of the following word problem:

"I have 6 pencils. Manish has two more than me. How many pencils does Manish have?”

(1) Comparison addition

(2) Comparison subtraction

(3) Takeaway addition

(4) Takeaway subtraction

Answer: 1

53. Which of the following is NOT true of the Hindu-Arabic system of numeration?

(1) The position of a digit in a number dictates its value.

(2) It is additive in nature.

(3) It follows the base 2 system.

(a) It is multiplicative in nature.

Answer: 3

54. Identify a desirable practice for teaching Geometry at primary level?

(1) Geometry at primary level should be limited to recognition of simple basic shapes.

(2) The teacher should begin by giving clear definitions of simple shapes and showing examples.

(3) Children should be given ample opportunities to develop an intuitive understanding of space.

(4) Developing extensive geometric vocabulary need not be an objective at primary level.

Answer: 3

55. Which of the following is an indicator of mathematical reasoning?

(1) Ability to provide definitions of mathematical concepts.

(2) Ability to provide a justification for a mathematical procedure.

(3) Ability to calculate efficiently.

(4) Ability to recall the correct formulae in different situations.

Answer: 2

56. The price list of vegetables in a super market is given as follows:

Item Quantity Price (Rs.) Tomato Potato Carrot Bottlegourd Chillies Lemon 1kg 2kg 250g 1kg 100g 4 pieces 40 25 20 10 10 10

Sanjay buys 1/2 kg tomatoes, 1 kg potatoes, 1/2kg carrot, 250 g chillies and 6 lemons. He gives a note of Rs. 200 to the bill clerk at the counter. How much money will he get back?

(1) Rs. 112.50

(2) Rs. 87.50

(3) Rs. 86.50

(4) Rs. 97.50

Answer: 2

57. • I am a 2 digit number.

• The digit in tens place and the digit in units place are consecutive prime numbers.

• The sum of digits is multiple of 3 and 4.

The number is

(1) 57

(2) 23

(3) 35

(4) 13

Answer: 1

58. The parking rates of car in a railway station parking are depicted as follows:

(a) Upto 2 hrs — Rs. 50

(b) More than 2 hrs and upto 5 hrs - Rs. 75

(c) After 5 hrs - Rs. 10 per extra hour upto 8 hrs.

(d) More than 8 hrs and upto l2hrs — Rs. 150

(e) More than 12 hrs and up to 24hrs — Rs. 250

Rajeev parks his car at 7.00 a.m. and comes back to pick It up at 4.30 p.m. on the same day. How much money does he have to pay?

(1) Rs. 135

(2) Rs. 150

(3) Rs. 130

(4) Rs. 100

Answer: 2

59. Which of the following is at third place when the numbers are arranged in ascending order?

7.07, 7.70, 7.707, 7.007, 0.77

(1) 7.70

(2) 7.007

(3) 7.07

(4) 7.707

Answer: 3

60. In a five digit number, the digit at ten's place is 8, digit at units place is one-fourth of the digit at ten's place, the digit at thousands place is 0, digit at hundreds place is twice that of units place and the digit at ten thousands place is thrice the digit at unit's place. What is the number?

(1) 64082

(2) 64028

(3) 46028

(4) 60482

Answer: 4

Part-III

Environmental Studies

Directions: Answer the following questions by selecting the correct/most appropriate options.

61. A person boarded an express train on 29th November, 2019 at Surat (Gujarat) for Nagarcoil (Kerala). The train departed from Surat at 19:45 hours and reached Nagarcoil at 11:45 hours on 1st December, 2019. If the distance between Surat and Nagarcoil by train route is nearly 2120 km, the average speed of the train during this journey was

(1) 132.5km/h

(2) 60 km/h

(3) 53km/h

(4) 45 km/h

Answer: 3

62. Which one of the following is a weight lifter of international fame?

(1) Sunita williams

(2) Bachhendri Pal

(3) Suryamani

(4) Karnam Malleshwari

Answer: 4

63. Which one of the following is a group of roots?

(1) Beetroot, Potato, Ginger

(2) Carrot, Turmeric, Ginger

(3) Sweet Potato, Radish. Turmeric

(4) Carrot, Beetroot, Radish

Answer: 4

64. Desert Oak is a tree which is round in

(1) Abu Dhabi

(2) Australia

(3) desert of Rajasthan

(4) the desert of UAE

Answer: 2

65. Consider the following statements about Nepenthese, a plant which bunts.

A. This plant is found In Australia, Indonesia and Meghalaya in India.

B. It has a pitcher-like shape and the mouth is covered by a leaf.

C. It can trap and eat only small insects.

D. It emits a pleasant sound to attract small insects which get trapped and cannot get out.

The correct statements are

(1) A and B only

(2) A and C only

(3) B and D only

(4) A,B and C

Answer: 1

66. In which one of the following states or India is Dandi seashore located where Mahatma Gandhi did his famous march before independence?

(1) Andhra Pradesh

(2) Karnataka

(3) Maharashtra

(4) Gujarat

Answer: 4

67. High fever with shiver which can be treated with the bark of cinchona tree is

(1) typhoid

(2) malaria

(3) chikungunya

(4) dengue

Answer: 2

68. A doctor is located at y and his hospital is located at V. There is no straight lane from the doctor’s house to the hospital. So, the doctor first goes to A which is 600 m due east of X, then goes to B which Is 450 m due south of A, then to C which Is 120 m due west of B and finally reaches the hospital at Y which is 90 m due north of C. with respect to the hospital the correct direction of the doctors house is

(I) north-east

(2) north-west

(3) south-east

(4) south-west

Answer: 2

69. “Cheraw” is the dance form of the people of

(1) Jharkhand

(2) Mizoram

(3) Manipur

(4) Meghalaya

Answer: 2

70. Neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu are

(1) Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka

(2) Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra

(3) Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala

(4) Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka

Answer: 4

71. Which one of the following should NOT be the objective of teaching EVs at primary level as per NCF-2005?

(1) To nurture the curiosity and creativity of the child particularly in relation to the natural environment.

(2) To engage the child in exploratory and hands on activities to acquire basic cognitive and psychomotor skills through observation, classification, inference, etc.

(3) To train children to locate and comprehend relationships between the natural, social and cultural environment.

(4) To develop precise quantitative skills among children through understanding of environmental issues.

Answer: 4

72. EVS for classes-III to V is a subject area which integrates —

(1) the concepts and issues of Science.

(2) the concepts and issues of Science, Social studies and Environmental education.

(3) the concepts and issues of Social science and Science.

(4) the concepts and issues of Science and Environmental education.

Answer: 2

73. Which of the following is true w.r.t. EVS?

(1) EVS is a subject taught from classes Ito V.

(2) For classes I and II, EVS is taught through language and Mathematics.

(3) For classes II, III and IV, issues and concerns of EVS are taught through language and Mathematics.

(4) For classes I and II, concerns and issues of EVS are taught through Science and Social science.

Answer: 2

74. Children get lot of space to learn EVS through exploration. This indicates that

(1) EVS is learnt through rote.

(2) EVS is learnt through information.

(3) EVS is child centred.

(4) EVS is teacher centred.

Answer: 3

75. Which of the following is a subtheme under the theme suggested in the EVS syllabus?

(1) Family and Friends

(2) Food

(3) Animals

(4) Things we make and do

Answer: 3

76. Which of the following is a desirable practice for an EVS teacher?

(1) Addressing multicultural dimensions of diverse classrooms.

(2) Encouraging children to provide important information related to the concepts of EVS.

(3) Linear arrangement of six themes of EVS.

(4) Relying only in textbooks.

Answer: 1

77. Which of the following is/are important in constructing knowledge in EVS by the children’?

A. Active participation of children.

B. Community members of children

C. Text books of EVS

D. Description and definition given in the textbook of EVS

(1) A, B and C

(2) A and C only

(3) A, C and D

(4) C only

Answer: 1

78. Children can be effectively engaged in EVS learning through

A. Narratives

B. Stories

C. Effective explanation of concepts by the teacher

D, Effective demonstration and explanation of concepts by the teacher

(1) A, C, D

(2) A and B only

(3) C and D only

(4) A, B and C

Answer: 2

79. Objective/s of EVs teacher who encourages his/her children to observe animals and make pictures on their own is/are to

A. Develop creativity of children

B. Develop observation and design skills of children

C. Develop aesthetic sense of children

(1) A only

(2) A and C only

(3) B only

(4) A, B and C

Answer: 4

80. In EVS learning of crafts and arts while working in groups, is encouraged because

A. Group learning is easier and very effective strategy for teachers to tackle the problem of Indiscipline of the class.

B. Group learning promotes peer learning.

C. Group learning improves social Interactions.

D. Group learning help in completing the syllabus of EVs in time.

(1) A and D only

(2) B and D only

(3) B and C only

(4) C and D only

Answer: 3

81. Which of the following is/are the most effective resource for EVS learning?

A. Family members

B. Members of the community

C. Newspapers

D. Classroom

(1) D only

(2) C and D only

(3) A, B and C

(4) A and B only

Answer: 3

82. Which of the following principle of learning is followed In EVs?

(1) Global to local

(2) Abstract to concrete

(3) Unknown to known

(4) Known to unknown

Answer: 4

83. Which of the following is NOT a tool for Formative Assessment of learning in EVS?

(1) Portfolio

(2) Rating scale

(3) Anecdotal records

(4) Annual achievement test

Answer: 4

84. Which of the following should be avoided while assessing children in EVS?

(1) Judging the answers given by children in terms of right or wrong.

(2) Discuss “What we have learnt” given at the end of each chapter of EVS textbook of class V

(3) Use indicators for assessment

(4) Qualitative assessment of children's learning

Answer: 1

85. A teacher of class V conducts an activity In which she asks her children to drop some sugar on the ground and asks them to wait until the ants come there, Children can be given meaningful learning from this activity if teacher ______.

(1) encourages her/his children to observe the activity

(2) encourages his/her children to share their experiences

(3) encourages her/his children to observe, share their expediences followed by discussion on the activity.

(4) encourages her/his children to answer the questions at their home related to the activity.

Answer: 3

86. Consider the following list:

Tortoise, Crocodile, Crow, Duck, Fish

In this list which one of the following is different from the others?

(1) Fish

(2) Crow

(3) Crocodile

(4) Tortoise

Answer: 2

87.

Column-I (City/State) Column-II (Most liked food) A. Hong Kong B. Kerala C. Kashmir D. Goa I. Boiled tapioca with any cury II. Fish cooked in mustard oil III. Sea fish cooked in coconut oil IV. Chholay Bhature V. Cooked Snakes

The correct match of term of Column-I with that of Column-II is:

(1) A-V; B-II; C-III; D-IV

(2) A—V; B-I; C-II; D-III

(3) A—V; B-III; C-II; D-I

(4) A—III; B-Il; C-IV; D-I

Answer: 2

88. Which one of the following bird's species moves its neck back and forth with a jerk?

(1) Owl

(2) Crow

(3) Barbet

(4) Mynah

Answer: 4

89. Consider the following description of houses:

A. In Rajasthan the villagers live In mud houses with roofs of thorny bushes.

B. In Manali (Himachal Pradesh) houses are made on bamboo pillers

C. In Leh two floor houses are made of stones. The ground floor is for animals and for storing necessary things.

The correct statement(s) is/are

(1) A and B

(2) B and C

(3) A and C

(4) Only C

Answer: 3

90. Consider the following statements about elephants:

A. Elephants do not rest very much; they sleep 2 to 4 hours only in a day.

B. An adult elephant can eat more than 200 kg of leaves and twigs in a day.

C. They love to play with mud and water, the mud keeps their skin cool.

D. In elephant herd the oldest female elephant decides everything.

The correct statements are

(1) A, B and C

(2) B, C and D

(3) C, D and A

(4) A, B and D

Answer: 3

Part-IV

Language-I

English

Directions: Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow (Q. Nos. 91 to 99), by selecting the correct/most appropriate options:

1. Kangri Karchok, the Kailash Purana of the Tibetans describes the sacred elephant-mouthed river or Langchen Khambab as a long and extensive river that rises from the ‘lake unconquerable', the Tso Maphan or Manasarovar that flows from the mountainous regions of Tibet. According to this holy book, this cold river with its sands of gold, circles the holy Manasarovar seven times before taking its course to the west.

2. The Langchen Khambab flows down from the red coloured mountains of the Kanglung Kangri Glacier In the Trans-Himalayan region of Tibet, channelling its way through the earth forests of Tholing and Tsparang of lhe Gugi Kingdom. These earth forests are full or pillars formed by rocks that collectively appear like a forest from afar — an 'out of the world’ landscape that was formed by geological movements of the earth and erosion by wind and water. The Khyunglung ruins also lies on the northern bank of the Sutlej river in this valley which was once known as the ‘Garuda Valley".

3. This mighty river then flows north-west for about 260 km before entering Himachal Pradcsh through Shipki La cutting across the rormidable Himalayan ranges of 2anskar, the Greater Himalaya and the Dhauladhar. Subsequently, the waters meander through the gigantic Kinnaur Kailash-Jorkanden Range at Reckong Peo creating the terrirying Sutlej gorge. Then it streams into Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur and is responsible for the rich cultivation of grapes, apples and apricots all along its banks. After its confluence with the River Spiti at Khab it is known as Sutlej.

4. It is 1.448 km in length making it the longest among the five rivers of Punjab. Extensively used for irrigation, it is topographically divided into the Upper Sutlej Basin and Lower Sutlej Basin. It leaves the Himachal boundary to enter the plains of the Punjab at the Bhakra Dam, the second highest gravity dam and a major point of water supply and electricity generation for the North of India.

91. What makes the earth forests of Tholing and Tsparang look amazing?

(1) The ruins on the banks of the Sutlej.

(2) Abundance of flora and fauna.

(3) Cool breeze that makes people feel drowsy.

(4) Pillars formed by rocks resembling a forest.

Answer: 4

92. Langchen Khambab Is a boon for the North of India because:

(I) it is a major source of water supply and power generation.

(2) it brings along with it mountain soil and minerals.

(3) the prosperity of the whole of India depends on it.

(4) it abounds in aquatic animals.

Answer: 1

93. Read the following sentences:

A. Kangri Karchok is a holy book of the Tibetans.

B. Langchen Khambab is responsible for rich cultivation of various types of fruits in the Himachal Pradesh.

(1) A is true, B is false.

(2) B is true, A is false.

(3) Both A and B are true.

(4) Both A and B are false.

Answer: 3

94. Which one of the following words is most similar in meaning to the word 'gigantic’ as used In the passage (Para 4)?

(1) terrirying

(2) high

(3) formidable

(4) huge

Answer: 4

95. Which one of the following words is the most opposite in meaning to the word ‘sacred’ as used In the passage (Para 1)?

(1) pure

(2) noble

(3) unholy

(4) moral

Answer: 3

96. Which part of the following sentence contains an error?

I am not in best position to advise you In this matter

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (a)

(2) (b)

(3) (d)

(4) (c)

Answer: 2

97. Which part of speech is the underlined word in the following sentences?

I don't know he is so hostile to me.

(1) Adjective

(2) Adverb

(3) Preposition

(4) Pronoun

Answer: 2

98, ‘Lake unconquerable’ refers to:

(1) Langchen Khambab river

(2) Lake Manasarovar

(3) Lake Rakshatal

(4) The Sutlej river

Answer: 2

99. According to Kangri Karchok, Langchen Khambab does not/is not

(1) have sands of gold.

(2) circle the Manasarovar seven times.

(3) flow very gently through the hills.

(4) a cold river.

Answer: 3

Directions: Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow (Q. Nos. 100 to 105) by selecting the correct/most appropriate options:

Light Brigade

By Alfred Tennyson

Half a league, half a league,

Half a league onward,

All in the valley of Death

Rode the six hundred.

“Forward the Light Brigade!

Charge for the guns! “he said.

into the valley of Death

Rode the six hundred.

Forward, the Light Brigade!”

was there a man dismay'd?

Not tho’ the soldier knew

Some one had blunder'd.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die.

Into the valley of Death

Rode the six hundred.

100. The expression ‘the valley of death’ refers to:

(1) the place where the dead soldiers are lying buried.

(2) the impending death of soldiers.

(3) the house of death.

(4) a nightmarish place.

Answer: 2

101. Which of the following statements is not true?

The military discipline teaches the soldiers:

(1) to do and die.

(2) to obey their commander’s order.

(3) to act tactfully in the battlefield.

(4) not to ask any question.

Answer: 3

102. which of the following adjectives does not apply to the soldiers?

(1) courageous

(2) disciplined

(3) patriotic

(4) impractical

Answer: 4

103. Name the figure of speech used in ‘the Valley of Death’.

(1) Metaphor

(2) Simile

(3) Synecdoche

(4) Metonymy

Answer: 1

104. Which literary device is used in the expression, ‘to do and die’?

(1) Assonance

(2) Alliteration

(3) Simile

(4) Personification

Answer: 2

105. In the first stanza of the extract, the soldiers are:

(1) talking to each other about their personal problems.

(2) waiting for their commander's order.

(3) thinking about the result or the war.

(4) seen riding fast to the enemy territory.

Answer: 4

106. In the multilingual classroom learners can interact _____

(1) in the medium of instruction followed by the school.

(2) in their own language and can be a mix of words from more than one language,

(3) only in the language prescribed in three-language formula.

(4) in the language with which the teacher is familiar.

Answer: 2

107. Diagnostic tests are administered to ____________.

(1) find out deficiencies of the students with a view to planning remedies.

(2) assess the suitability of a candidate for a specific Programme.

(3) test the language proficiency of students for providing them jobs.

(4) judge the students' capabilities.

Answer: 1

108. Structural approach gives more importance to _____

(1) speech and reading

(2) reading only

(3) speech only

(4) reading and writing

Answer: 4

109. Which among the following does not come under meaning based activities?

(1) Interacting with the text.

(2) Using previous knowledge.

(3) Reading the test and then narrating the same to peers,

(4) Reading out every word aloud and translating it.

Answer: 4

110. _______ comprehension is the skill or reading a piece of text closely or intensely for the purpose of extracting specific Information from the text.

(1) Inferential

(2) Global

(3) Local

(4) Transactional

Answer: 3

111. It is a type of writing in which the teacher provides the situation and helps the class to prepare it. The teacher continuously provides feedback, direction and expansion of Ideas to the learners.

(1) Controlled writing

(2) Guided writing

(3) Free writing

(4) Product writing

Answer: 2

112. A teacher asked the students of class V to read the text thoroughly. Then she asked them to answer the questions with reference to the context (RTC). In this process she is encouraging students for _____

(1) skimming

(2) scanning

(3) intensive reading

(4) extensive reading

Answer: 3

113. The term ‘Comprehensible input’ Is associated with _____

(1) Lev vygotsky

(2) Stephen Krashan

(3) Noam Chomsky

(4) James Asher

Answer: 2

114. Which one of the following is a sub skill of reading?

(1) Connecting

(2) Predicting

(3) Synthesizing

(4) Transcripting

Answer: 4

115. Which one of the following is least important in enhancing speaking skill of children?

(1) Listening patiently to children's talk.

(2) Giving them an opportunity to express their feelings and ideas.

(3) Asking closed ended questions.

(4) Organizing discussions on a given topic.

Answer: 3

116. At primary level literature is helpful in developing language of learners as:

(1) it encourages the learners to complete the worksheets based on it.

(2) it is an authentic material covering various genres.

(3) it develops teachers’ interpretative, creative and critical abilities.

(4) it is a good basis for the only expansion of vocabulary.

Answer: 2

117. A teacher prepares a worksheet and removes every seventh word from the text. Then she asks the learners to read the text after that they were asked to complete the worksheet with missing word. The task given on the worksheet is a

(1) speaking task

(2) writing task

(3) cloze test

(4) open test

Answer: 3

118. ‘Language is arbitrary’ means that

(1) something is determined by judgement and for a specific reason.

(2) it is based on a valid reason and not on chance.

(a) there is a strong relation between the words of a language and their meaning.

(4) there is no inherent relation between the words of a language and their meaning.

Answer: 4

119. The teacher observed that Pravin could not write a paragraph on her own even after brainstorming the topic. However, she was able to write it under adult or peer guidance. This guidance is called ______

(1) Team teaching

(2) Counselling

(3) Scaffolding

(4) Socialization

Answer: 3

120. The purpose of textual exercise is to

(1) develop creativity among learners.

(2) provide opportunity to express themselves.

(3) memorise the answers to the questions.

(4) give exposure to language learning.

Answer: 3