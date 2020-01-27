Search

CTET Important Topics 2020: Check Section-wise Topics based on CTET Previous Years Papers/Syllabus

CTET Important Topics 2020: Check section-wise expected topics for CTET July 2020 exam. We have provided here topics from Child Development & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics and Science; Social Studies and Environmental Studies sections. CTET 2020 exam will be held on 5th July.

Jan 27, 2020 15:06 IST
CTET Important Topics

CTET 2020: Get here the most important topics of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). We have provided here the topics that are highly expected to be asked in the upcoming CTET July 2020 exam. These CTET important topics are compiled after going through the CTET previous years’ papers of last 5 years and also after considering the previous years’ trends. These topics cover all the major sections such as Child Development & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics and Science; Social Studies and Environmental Studies. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting the CTET exam on 5th July 2019. With only a week left for the CTET examination, it is recommended that the candidates should go through the important topics for CTET 2020. One of the important prerequisites for qualifying in CTET 2020 is practice. CTET Previous Years' Question papers are one of the most authentic sources that candidates can resort to for their practice and preparations. Previous years' question papers are one of the best resources to check your preparation level.

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed here the important topics of all the five sections of the CTET 2019 Paper I and CTET 2020 Paper-II, based on the Previous Years Papers of CTET exam. Have a look:

CTET 2020: CTET Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Salary, Cut off, Passing Marks

CTET 2020 Exam: Check Top 5 things here before you appear for CTET Exam

CTET Important Topics 2020

Child development & Pedagogy section

Language – English & Hindi

Child Development and its relation to learning

Questions Related to Education Act

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialisation processes

Individual differences

Assessment and Evaluation

Concept of Inclusive Education

Specially-abled Learners

Questions Related to Theories

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Processes of teaching and learning

Pedagogy Issues

Practical Questions

Reading comprehension

Reading poem

Pedagogy questions

Mathematics

Paper I

Paper II

Numbers

Geometry

Algebra

Measurement & Weight

Time

Volume

Data Handling & Patterns

Mathematics Pedagogy

Number System

Geometry

Algebra

Mensuration

Data Analysis

Arithmetic

Mathematics Pedagogy

Environmental Studies

Science

Social Studies/Social Sciences

Family & Friend

Flora & Fauna

Food & Nutrition

Shelters

Water

Travel

Things we Make and Do

Pedagogy of Environmental Studies

Food

Materials

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Pedagogical issues relate a question

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical issues related to Social Science

CTET 2020 Exam Schedule

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national level entrance exam conducted twice every year to appoint skilled teachers for Primary level and Elementary level. There are two Papers in CTET examination: Paper I & Paper II. Candidates who intend to teach Class I to V, need to appear for Paper I and candidates who intend to teach Class VI to VIII need to appear for Paper-II. The Exam Schedule for both the papers is as follows:

Paper

Exam Date

Timing

Duration

Marks

Paper-I

5 July

9.30 AM to 12.00 PM

2.30 hours

150

Paper -II

5 July

2.00 PM to 04.30 PM

2.30 hours

150

Candidates who score 60 per cent and above in the CTET 2020 examination will be considered as qualified and will be awarded the CTET Scorecard and the CTET Certificate.

Key points to note:

• CTET is Pen and Paper Mode exam
• There are 5 sections in each Paper and each section asks 30 questions
• Total 150 questions are asked in the CTET exam in each Paper and each question carries one mark
• There is no negative marking
• Total 150 Minutes are allotted to complete the test

