CTET Important Topics 2020: Check Section-wise Topics based on CTET Previous Years Papers/Syllabus

CTET 2020: Get here the most important topics of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). We have provided here the topics that are highly expected to be asked in the upcoming CTET July 2020 exam. These CTET important topics are compiled after going through the CTET previous years’ papers of last 5 years and also after considering the previous years’ trends. These topics cover all the major sections such as Child Development & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics and Science; Social Studies and Environmental Studies.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting the CTET exam on 5th July 2019. With only a week left for the CTET examination, it is recommended that the candidates should go through the important topics for CTET 2020. One of the important prerequisites for qualifying in CTET 2020 is practice. CTET Previous Years' Question papers are one of the most authentic sources that candidates can resort to for their practice and preparations. Previous years' question papers are one of the best resources to check your preparation level.

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed here the important topics of all the five sections of the CTET 2019 Paper I and CTET 2020 Paper-II, based on the Previous Years Papers of CTET exam. Have a look:

CTET Important Topics 2020

Child development & Pedagogy section Language – English & Hindi Child Development and its relation to learning Questions Related to Education Act Influence of Heredity & Environment Socialisation processes Individual differences Assessment and Evaluation Concept of Inclusive Education Specially-abled Learners Questions Related to Theories Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning Processes of teaching and learning Pedagogy Issues Practical Questions Reading comprehension Reading poem Pedagogy questions

Mathematics Paper I Paper II Numbers Geometry Algebra Measurement & Weight Time Volume Data Handling & Patterns Mathematics Pedagogy Number System Geometry Algebra Mensuration Data Analysis Arithmetic Mathematics Pedagogy

Environmental Studies Science Social Studies/Social Sciences Family & Friend Flora & Fauna Food & Nutrition Shelters Water Travel Things we Make and Do Pedagogy of Environmental Studies Food Materials The World of the Living Moving Things People and Ideas Natural Phenomena Natural Resources Pedagogical issues relate a question History Geography Social and Political Life Pedagogical issues related to Social Science

CTET 2020 Exam Schedule

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national level entrance exam conducted twice every year to appoint skilled teachers for Primary level and Elementary level. There are two Papers in CTET examination: Paper I & Paper II. Candidates who intend to teach Class I to V, need to appear for Paper I and candidates who intend to teach Class VI to VIII need to appear for Paper-II. The Exam Schedule for both the papers is as follows:

Paper Exam Date Timing Duration Marks Paper-I 5 July 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper -II 5 July 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

Candidates who score 60 per cent and above in the CTET 2020 examination will be considered as qualified and will be awarded the CTET Scorecard and the CTET Certificate.

Key points to note:

• CTET is Pen and Paper Mode exam

• There are 5 sections in each Paper and each section asks 30 questions

• Total 150 questions are asked in the CTET exam in each Paper and each question carries one mark

• There is no negative marking

• Total 150 Minutes are allotted to complete the test