CTET December 2021: Application Date Extended till 25 October @ctet.nic.in

CTET December Exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of application for CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Candidates who have not applied for CTET Dec 2021 have the opportunity to register themselves on ctet.nic.in till 25 October 2021 on the official website – ctet.nic.in. However, they can submit the CTET 2021Application Fee upto 26 October 2021. It is to be noted that, the candidates who have already applied for CTET 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28 October 2021 to 03 November 2021.

As per the official notice, “Further on the basis of Gazette Notifications No. 459 and 462 dated 13.10.2021 issued by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi, i.e. “Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.”, such candidates can also apply for CTET-December, 2021 as per eligibility criteria given in the said notifications. The required changes have already been made in drop box of On-line application form”

The exam will consists of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for the teachers who want to teach for Classes 1st to 5th Primary Stage and Paper 2 is for the 6th to 8th class.

CTET 2021 is scheduled to be held between 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022 in two shifts i.e.09.30 AM TO 12.00 NOON and from 02.30 PM TO 05.00 PM. The mode of the exam will be online.Both papers will consists of 150 questions of 150 marks.

Those who qualify in the exam will be able to apply for the teacher posts in private and government schools. CTET 2021 is now valid for lifetime.

The candidates who are seeking to appear the for the CTET Exam 2021 can check submit their application through the link below:

