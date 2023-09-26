Ctet.nic.in Result 2023; Download CTET Marks and Other Details

Ctet.nic.in Result 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 25 Sep on its official website. Candidates can download CTET Marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from this page.

ctet.nic.in Result 2023: CTET August Result has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 25 Sep on its official website. The result has been released for a total of 29. 03 lakh candidates. The candidates can access the result at https://cbseresults.nic.in/ctet_23_aug/CtetAug23.htm. The details regarding the number of students who passed the exam and passing percentage will be released shortly.

Ctet.nic.in Result Download Link

CBSE released the CTET August Result on ctet.nic.in. The candidates can download the result using their roll number. The result is available on the homepage page under the ‘Latest News’ section.

Ways to Download ctet.nic.in Result 2023

Method 1: Download CTET Results by visiting the official website

First, visit the CTET website. Secondly, on the homepage, you will find the link to check the result. Thirdly, enter your roll number. Fourthly, download the CTET result for 2023. Fifthly, take a printout of the result.

Method 2: Download CTET Result from Jagranjosh

We have provided the direct link from the official website on this page. This will save candidates time in searching for the result link. Hence, candidates can click on the result link given above.

CTET Final Answer Key

CBSE will also publish the final answer shortly on the official website for CTET is ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key using their application number and date of birth. Here are the steps to download the CTET answer key 2023:

Visit the official website of CTET. Click on the "CTET Final Answer Key 2023" link on the homepage. Enter your application number and date of birth. Click on the "Submit" button. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

CTET Result 2023: Check Number of Passing Students

Among the total appeared candidates, 15.01 lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 while 14.02 lakh appeared for paper 2. According to official notice, The result of 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education on 20.08.2023 has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in. The marksheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET July– 202

CTET August 2023 Exam Registered Appeared Qualified Paper 1 15,01,474 12,13,704 2,98,758 Paper 2 14,02,022 11,66,178 1,01,057

