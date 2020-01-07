CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2019 December to release soon on DigiLocker: Here's how to check

CTET Certificate 2019: CBSE is expected to release the Certificate and Marksheet of the December 2019 exam soon on DigiLocker. The CTET December Certificate and Mark Sheet will be digitally signed by the CBSE and will be valid for the next 7 years. Candidates who have been declared passed in the CTET December 2019 exam will be able to get their certificates on their DigiLocker account. These digital mark sheets and certificates will have an encrypted QR Code for the security purpose. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the step-wise process to check and download CTET Mark sheet and Certificate from the Digilocker.

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform of the Central Government that is used for online issuance and verification of documents & certificates. The CBSE has partnered with the DigiLocker to provide digital mark sheets and certificates of the year 2019 for the ease of students. With the DigiLocker facility, it will be easier for the candidates to access their CTET documents online anytime and anywhere. Moreover, if required, candidates can share their documents digitally for verification through their DigiLocker Account.

Have a look at the detailed process mentioned below and create or activate your DigiLocker account now:

Here is the process to check scorecard and certificate on your DigiLocker account:

Step 1: As soon as the CTET Result 2019 was declared, the CBSE sent the DigiLocker username to all the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile number. Candidates need to login to the DigiLocker account using the username and password. For first time users, their account password will be their mother's first name in lower case followed by last four digits of their roll number.

Step 2: After logging in, go to “Issued Documents”. In this section, candidates will get to see their CTET mark sheets, CTET certificates and other CTET documents.

Step 3: View your CTET Mark sheets, scorecard and certificate by clicking on “View Document” as shown below:

Candidates, who did not receive the SMS containing their username from the CBSE or who longer use the mobile number registered with the CBSE, can still access their certificates and mark sheets on DigiLocker simply by signing up.