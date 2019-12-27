CTET Result December 2019 declared @ctet.nic.in: Check Here; 5.42 Lakh candidates passed

CBSE has declared the CTET December Result 2019 on its official website ctet.nic.in. Over 5 lkah candidates have qualified the CTET exam this time. The Central Board of Secondary Education has surpassed its own past record by announcing the CTET Result 2019 in a record time of 19 days. The CTET paper was held on 8 December 2019. Candidates who have qualified the CTET Dec exam will now be issued with the CTET Certificate which is valid up to 7 years. Soon, the CBSE will issue the Certificate and CTET Marksheet on Digilocker. The direct link to check the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is mentioned below.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET December 2019 exam can either check their result by visiting the official website or by clicking the direct link mentioned below. You just need to enter your Roll Number to know your scores of the CTET Paper 1 or Paper 2. These marks will decide your eligibility to apply for teaching jobs across India.

Check your CTET Result December 2019 now by clicking the link mentioned below and be sure of your next step:

Steps to check the CTET Result 2019

- Visit ctet.nic.in.

- Click on CTET Result December 2019

- Enter Roll Number

- Check & Download your result

Key Figures of CTET December 219 exam:

Category Paper I Paper II Candidates Applied for CTET Exam 16, 46, 620 11, 85, 500 Candidates appeared for exam 14, 13, 390 9, 91, 755 Qualified Candidates 2, 47, 386 2, 94, 899

The other key figures of the CTET exam are:

What should be the next step of candidates now?

Candidates who have qualified the CTET exam, they just need to wait for their CTET Eligibility Certificate and Marksheet. However, those who have failed to qualify the exam, should not lose hope. The CTET 2020 notification will be out soon by the CBSE. The next CTET exam is expected to be held in July 2020. Candidates who faced hard luck this time should start preparations for the next Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The details of the CTET 2020 are mentioned here in this given link:

CTET 2020: Application Process, Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Pattern, Syllabus, Answer Key, Result