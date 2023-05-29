CUET English Question Paper 2023: Download Previous Year Paper with Solution

Candidates preparing for the CUET UG exam can download CUET English previous year question paper pdf with solutions for practice. CUET English question paper helps to understand the trend of the questions asked, and difficulty level, and determine expected questions in the upcoming exam. Also, check CUET English exam pattern and preparation tips to ace the exam.

CUET English question paper pdf is highly beneficial for the candidates who are preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 with high marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET 2023 UG exam for the admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) across all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The NTA releases the official CUET English syllabus for candidates. CUET English is a part of the Language section which includes topics such as reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms, antonyms, etc. The CUET English question paper shall include questions from these topics. Aspirants must study from the official CUET syllabus which is the most authentic source of study material to prepare for English.

The NTA also releases the official CUET English question papers for reference. The CUET English question paper pdf can be downloaded for free in this article. The CUET English question paper is beneficial for candidates to understand the exam pattern, the type of questions asked, and important topics from which questions are asked repeatedly in CUET English. Candidates can also do a self-assessment of their preparation so far by solving the CUET English question paper.

In this article, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the CUET English question papers pdf, exam pattern, and preparation tips.

CUET English Question Papers 2023

The NTA shall release the CUET English question papers 2023 on its official website after the successful completion of the CUET UG 2023 examination. Candidates can download the CUET English question papers with solutions pdf soon. The CUET English question paper is a part of the section-I (Language section) which includes 50 questions. The total weightage of questions is 200 marks. There is negative marking also applicable. We have discussed the CUET question paper pattern in detail further in this article.

Meanwhile, CUET English previous year question paper with solutions is available for download for all the candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can download the CUET English question paper pdf in this article to kick-start their preparation for the exam.

CUET English Previous Year Question Papers

The CUET English previous year question papers pdf from CUET 2022 UG exam can aid candidates in assessing their preparation level, time management skills, accuracy, strong and weak areas in the CUET English syllabus, and other important factors for acing the exam. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has provided the CUET English previous years question papers pdf download for the candidates. The CUET last years question papers for English shall help candidates in assessing their chances of qualifying the exam to get admission into their desired colleges or universities. CUET English question paper is one of the most authentic source of CUET English study material. Candidates can download the CUET Psychology previous year question papers with solutions pdf provided below:

CUET English Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Benefits of Solving CUET English Previous Year Question Papers

CUET English previous year question papers must definitely be a part of CUET preparation strategy. Candidates are advised to solve the CUET English question papers to understand the topics they need to work on, assess the difficulty level, and question paper pattern. It is highly recommended to solve CUET last year question papers to improve the chances of clearing the exam with high performance. Below, check the benefits of solving CUET English previous year question paper:

Solving CUET English previous year question papers pdf help in identifying CUET Psychology syllabus important topics that one needs to prepare thoroughly. CUET question papers also help to understand the CUET exam trend of difficulty level, assessing good attempts level, and identifying expected questions that can be asked in the exam.

CUET English question papers shall broadly contain questions based on reading comprehension (330-350 words factual, narrative, literary type passages), vocabulary, grammar, verbal ability, rearranging the parts, choosing the correct word, and synonyms & antonyms. Solving CUET question papers shall help in acquiring the subject knowledge, ability to solve all types of questions, and improve the chances of scoring high in the language section.

Practicing on CUET English question papers shall help candidates in improving their problem-solving skills, time management skills, accuracy, speed and prepare the CUET English syllabus extensively. This practice shall also boost the confidence level. One will also be able to identify their weak topics and accordingly craft their paper-solving strategy and prioritize topics to solve in the actual exam.

CUET English question paper shall give an idea of the question weightage for each topic and identify questions which have been asked repeatedly in the past years. Practicing on the CUET previous year question papers also help to be mentally prepared and boost memory retention for the exam.

Solving CUET English previous year question papers will also be aid in identifying the important topics in CUET English subject. Some of the CUET English scoring topics include reading comprehension, figures of speech, analogy, fill in the blanks, spelling errors, improvement of sentences, cloze test, synonyms, antonyms, one-word substation, idioms and phrases, sentence rearrangement, etc.

How to Attempt CUET English Question Papers

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a few tips and tricks on how to attempt CUET English question paper. Candidates can check important things to keep in mind when attempting the CUET English question paper which includes:

Do not rush to start attempting the CUET English question paper. Read all the instructions carefully. The CUET exam is held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Read the comprehension and the questions below it carefully, jot down important points that help in answering the questions accurately, and avoid assuming any information or using outside knowledge other than stated in the passage.

Secondly, do not try to attempt all the questions. The CUET English question paper is objective type with 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options below. You are required to attempt at least 40 questions out of 50 questions. If you are unsure of the answer to any question, skip it. You must aim to attempt questions with as much accuracy as possible.

CUET English Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

CUET English previous year question paper analysis is beneficial to go through the exam analysis of the CUET UG exam. It can help in understanding the difficulty level and number of good attempts as per the feedback of candidates received so far. As per the CUET English exam analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level was easy to moderate.

CUET English Question Paper Pattern

The CUET English question paper consists of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates are required to attempt 40 out of 50 MCQs in section-I (Language subjects). Overall, there are four sections in the CUET UG 2023 exam which:

Section IA – Languages: This section consists of 13 different languages. Candidates can choose any of these languages.

Section IB – Languages: This section consists of 20 Languages. Candidates can choose any of these languages.

Section II – Domain: This section consists of 27 domains specific subjects. Candidates may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only.

Section III – General Test: Any undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

Below, we have shared the CUET exam pattern in detail which include the total number of questions asked, the maximum number of questions to attempt, marks for each correct answer, and marks for each incorrect answer.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023 Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions To be Attempted Duration Section IA 13 Languages 50 40 in each language 45 minutes for each language Section IB 20 Languages Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects 45/50 35/40 45 minutes for each subject Section III General Test 60 50 60 minutes

Note: 1. The candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections grom the above subjects/languages, 2. CUET examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the subject choices and the number of candidates.

As per the CUET marking scheme,

For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.

For each wrong answer, (-1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.

Highlights of CUET 2023

CUET UG is the second-largest national-level entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants. A total of 16.85 lakhs candidates registered for the CUET-UG 2023 this year. Compared to last year's statistics, data shows an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) for the CUET 2023. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, a total of 13.99 lahks successfully submitted their applications along with fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7.48 lakh are boys and 7.51 lakh are girls this year. The number of participating universities has also increased from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023).