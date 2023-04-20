CUET PG 2023 exam date announced: CBT exams from June 5 to 12 says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 5. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced CUET PG 2023 exam dates. Check here latest updates on CUET PG 2023.

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 5. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 exam dates. The CUET PG exam is scheduled for June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) in online mode.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has tweeted the CUET PG exam date through his Twitter handle. Through his tweet, he announced that the “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

According to the CUET PG paper pattern, the exam mode is a computer-based test (CBT) in online mode. The total duration of the online test is two hours. The exam is to be be held in two slots each day. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi. The online question booklet will consist of 100 questions and the question paper and divided into two parts. Part A will consist of 25 questions on Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability and Part B will consist of 75 domain-specific questions.

CUET PG 2023 admit card will be available to download from May second week. Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their application number and password or date of birth.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Pattern: Total questions, marking scheme and exam time

Candidates check below the exam pattern highlights.

Types of questions MCQs Exam mode Computer-based Test (online mode) Total Questions 100 Duration Two hours (02:00 hours) Maximum marks 400 Marking scheme 4 marks will be awarded for each correct response.

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

CUET is being introduced for admission into PG programmes in Central and Participating Universities for Academic Session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE). NTA has been assigned the responsibility of conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for admission to Post-graduate (PG) Programmes of participating Universities for the Academic Session 2023-24.

This is a National level test. University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that National Testing Agency is going to conduct a common entrance test namely CUET PG for the graduates who are willing to take admission to the postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by 42 central universities in 2023 academic year.