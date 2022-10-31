CUH Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Faculty Posts at cuh.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How to Apply

Central University of Haryana (CUH) has invited online application for the 31 Faculty posts on its official website. Check CUH recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Central University of Haryana (CUH)has published notice in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022 for recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts.These vacancies are available in various faculty including Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Commerce, History & Archaeology,Sociology and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts, candidates should have specific educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

Advt. No. CUH/02/R/T/2022

Important Date CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:11 November 2022

Vacancy Details CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Professor-11

Associate Professor-17

Assistant Professor-03

Eligibility Criteria CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Details of qualifications and experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations.

You are advised to check the short notice for details of the educational qualification under CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification.

Process to Download: CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification

First of all visit to the official website of Central University of Haryana (CUH)- cuh.ac.in Now go to the Recruitment section displaying on the home page. Click on the link ‘Employment Notice Teaching (Advt. No. CUH/02/R/T/2022 DATED 12-10-2022) on the home page. You will get the online apply link for the same. You will get the PDF of the CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download the save the CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification for future reference.

How To Apply CUH Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online available on the website of the University on or before 11 November 2022.