CVS DU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

CVS Delhi Recruitment 2023: The College of Vocational Studies, DU has announced the recruitment for the positions of Assistant Professor Posts. All the relevant information regarding the CVS DU Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

CVS DU Recruitment 2023: The College of Vocational Studies, Delhi University is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Professor in various subjects. The application process has commenced and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 15, 2023. The application can be submitted through the website cvs.edu.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 106 vacancies. The CVS Recruitment 2023 aims to fill the vacancies for the position of Assistant Professor in different departments of the college such as commerce, computer science, economics, English, Environmental Studies, Hindi and several others.

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The CVS DU Recruitment 2023 aims to fill the vacancies for the position of Assistant Professor.

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority College of Vocational Studies, DU Posts Name Assistant Professor Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply April 15, 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply April 15, 2023 Date of Interview To be Announced

CVS Delhi Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the CVS DU Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination.

Download PDF: CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

CVS Teaching Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

The CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released on its official website.

To apply for the position, the candidates must have obtained a Master's Degree or a Ph.D. in a concerned, relevant, or allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. In addition to fulfilling these educational qualifications, the candidates must have also passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) that is conducted by either the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

However, the candidates who have not cleared the NET may still be eligible to apply if they meet certain criteria. These criteria are listed in clauses (ii) and (iii) of the General Note section of the document. The exemption from NET is subject to the fulfillment of these criteria.

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 106 job openings for positions of Assistant Professor.

Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Professor 106

CVS DU Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The CVS Delhi Assistant Professor Recruitment process for applying online has commenced and eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online until April 15, 2023.

The application process for CVS DU Recruitment 2023 has started and the last date to apply for the CVS DU Recruitment 2023 for the Assistant Professor Posts is April 15, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the official notification before applying for the CVS Delhi Assistant Professor Recruitment.