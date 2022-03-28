DAE Recruitment 2022 for Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Technician Posts

Department of Atomic Energy or DAE is hiring Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Technician Posts: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Address, Salary and Other Details.

DAE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Directorate of Construction, Services and Estate Management (DCSEM), a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai, has published a notification for the recruitment of Engineers the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Technician/B at https://dcsem.gov.in. Eligible and interested can apply offline and send the filled application latest by 29 April 2022.

Diploma Holders and Bachelor’s Degree Degree holders are eligible to apply for DAE Mumbai Recruitment 2022 for Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant Posts respectively. Other than this, candidates with trade certificates are eligible for Technician Posts. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the screening test.

DAE Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 20 April 2022

DAE Vacancy Details

Technical Officer/C (Group A) - 3 Posts

Technical Officer/C (Civil) - 2

Technical Officer/C (Mechanical) - 1

Scientific Assistant/B (Group B) - 10 Posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil) - 6

Scientific Assistant/B (Mechanical) - 2

Scientific Assistant/B (Electrical) - 2

Technician/B (Group C) - 20 Posts (ST-3 / OBC-8# / EWS-2 / UR-7)

Technician/B (Plumbing) - 4

Technician/B (Carpentry) - 4

Technician/B (Masonry) - 2

Technician/B (Fitter) - 2

Technician/B (AirConditioning) - 2

Technician/B (Electrical) - 6

DAE Salary:

Technical Officer/C (Group A post - Level 10 in the Pay Matrix-Entry pay: Rs.56100 plus DA and other allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees).

Scientific Assistant/B (Group B post-Level 6 in the Pay Matrix-Entry pay: Rs.35400 plus DA and other allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees).

Technician/B (Group C post-Level 3 in the Pay Matrix-Entry pay: Rs.21700 plus DA and other allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees)

Eligibility Criteria for DAE Recruitment 2022

Educational Quallificaion:

Technical Officer/C (Civil) - B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60 % marks

Technical Officer/C (Mechanical) - B.E. / B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60 % marks.

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil) - Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (3 years after S.S.C. OR 2 years after H.S.C).

Scientific Assistant/B (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (3 years after S.S.C. OR 2 years after H.S.C).

Scientific Assistant/B (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (3 years after S.S.C. OR 2 years after H.S.C).

Technician/B (Plumbing) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade certificate in Plumbing.

Technician/B (Carpentry) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade Certificate in Carpentry.

Technician/B (Masonry) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade Certificate in Masonry

Technician/B (Fitter) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade Certificate in Fitting.

Technician/B (AirConditioning) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade Certificate in AirConditioning.

Technician/B (Electrical) - Minimum 60% marks in SSC (with Science and Maths) plus Trade Certificate in Electrical.

Selection Process for DAE Recruitment 2022

Technical Officer

Screening Test Interview

Scientific Assistant

Screening Test - Test will consist of 50 multi choice questions (choice of 4 answers) of one-hour duration in the respective discipline Interview

Technician

Stage-1 - Preliminary Test: The test will be common for all disciplines and consist of 50 multi choice questions (choice of 4 answers) of one-hour duration. Stage-2 - Advanced Test: All candidates screened in Stage-1 will be allowed to undertake an Advanced Test for the said post The test will comprise 50 multi choice questions (choice of 4 answers) of two hours duration. Stage-3 - Trade/Skill Test: Based upon the Merit List prepared after Stage-2, candidates will be shortlisted for Skill Test.

Application Fee:

Technical Officer / C - Rs. 500

Scientific Assistant / B - Rs. 300

Technician / B - Rs. 250

How to Apply for DAE Recruitment 2022 ?

The application should be addressed to Assistant Personnel Officer, Recruitment Section, Directorate of Construction, Services & Estate Management, 2 nd floor, Vikram Sarabhai Bhavan, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai – 400094.