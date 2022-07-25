DDA Exam Date 2022 Out, Admit Card Soon @dda.gov.in

DDA Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Director, Junior Translator and Planning Assistant Posts has been released by Delhi Development Authority. Check Here.

DDA Exam Date 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Director, Junior Translator and Planning Assistant on its website i.e. dda.gov.in. As per the official notice, DDA Exam will be held on 16 August and 27 August 2022. Applicants can check the post-wise exam schedule below:

Name of the Post Exam Date Planning Assistant 16 August 2022 Jr. Translator (Official Language) 16 August 2022 Assistant Director (landscape) 16 August 2022 Programmer 27 August 2022

It is to be noted that, that the date of examination for the post of Jr. Engineer (Civil) and Jr. Engineer (Elect./Mech.) will be declared separately on DDA's website.

What is DDA Admit Card Date 2022 ?

As per the official notice, the detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

No request for change in date, time and venue of the examination shall be entertained. The above dates of examination are final. However, owing to circumstances beyond its control, DDA reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice. Candidates are advised to read the important instructions, Dress Code Notice and instructions on COVID-19 carefully for strict compliance to avoid any difficulty at the examination centre on the date of examination.

DDA has invited applications for filling up 279 vacancies for Assistant Director (Landscape), Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language) B, Planning Assistant, Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.).

DDA Exam Notice Download