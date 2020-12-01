DDA Stenographer Admit Card 2020 Released @dda.org.in, Exam on 13 December, Here's Direct Link

DDA Stenographer Admit Card 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade D. All such candidates who applied for DDA Stenographer 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.

The authority has scheduled DDA Stenographer Exam 2020 on 13 December 2020 in the exam centres located in Delhi/NCR only. All candidates are advised to download DDA Stenographer D Admit Card 2020 as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The admit cards can be downloaded 72 hours before the commencement date of the exam.

All candidates are advised to read the important instructions, Dress Code Notice and instructions on COVID-19 carefully for strict compliance to avoid any difficulty at the examination centre on the date of examination. Candidates can download DDA Steno D Admit Card 2020 Directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Direct Link to Download DDA Stenographer Admit Card 2020

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 100 vacancies of Stenographer D. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and stenography skill test. The DDA Steno Skill Test will be of 10 minutes in English/Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The candidates will have to transcribed the matter on computer only. The duration of transcription in English is 50 minutes and for hindi 65 minutes.

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 for 142 Senior Resident Posts, Online Application Starts from 3 December

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for Navik (DB) 10th Entry 01/2021 Batch @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, 50 Vacancies Notified

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Online Application Begins from Today Onwards for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Posts @educationrecruitmentboard.com